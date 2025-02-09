"Excited to see what dad's gonna get me": Shedeur Sanders has high expectations for Coach Prime as he gears up to open his birthday presents

Shedeur Sanders turned 23 on Friday. The now-former Colorado quarterback celebrated his birthday in New Orleans at Super Bowl Radio Row, and was appreciated by Overtime, the media company for which he does the podcast "2Legendary." Speaking on that show Friday, he let it be known what he was most excited for.

Sanders said that he was looking forward to seeing what his father, Pro Football Hall of Famer and Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders, had in store for him.

"I'm just excited to see what dad's gonna get me because I got him an AP his last birthday, so I'm just waiting on my gifts," Shedeur Sanders said. "I gave it to him early because I don't like holding gifts or holding secrets, especially if I spend all that on that."

Comments begin at 3:24

The "AP" Shedeur was referring to as his birthday gift to his dad is likely an Audemars Piguet watch. Shedeur is a noted watch lover who also owns an AP.

Overtime gifted Shedeur a cake in the shape of a money bag, with edible $100 bills spilling out and gold chains hanging from it. He was then handed some envelopes.

"I be nervous opening cards," Shedeur Sanders said. "At this point in life, bro, I read the cards, bro. I really don't be caring what's inside no more, bro."

Once he opened the envelpe and pulled a card out, he read it aloud.

"There's so much to celebrate today, starting with how amazing you are," Shedeur read. "You're the kind of person who makes life happier for everyone around you.' I see everybody on there, okay. 'Happy Birthday, Shedeur.' They spelled the name right. They coming strong today, they coming strong.

"'I hope you already know what a special place you have in the hearts of so many people. From Overtime.'"

How did Shedeur Sanders feel on his birthday?

Shedeur Sanders said he approaches each birthday with the same mindset. He doesn't view any of them in particular as certain milestones.

"Each and every year is getting me prepared for the next year and the next year and the next year," Shedeur said. "So, it's not one year that's been up or one year that's been down for me. It's years been lessons and years been different overall, and it helped me get to where I am today."

Things are going to look a little different for Shedeur Sanders this year, with the NFL Draft approaching and a new gridiron destination soon to come.

"I'd say my scenery is gonna change," Shedeur said. "I don't think the life is gonna change because there's nothing different, you know, I couldn't do this past year that I could do now. The location's gonna change, the scenery's gonna change, the people around (me), the team I represent, the franchise I lead is gonna change.

"But, I'm ready for new challenges."

Many expect Shedeur to be among the first players drafted in April.

