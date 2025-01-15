Jason Whitlock claims Coach Prime is "manipulating" things for Shedeur Sanders in light of his reported conversation with Jerry Jones

Deion Sanders, otherwise known as Coach Prime, has previously said that if he were to take over as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, or any NFL team for that matter, his sons would have to be alongside him.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reportedly reached out to Deion Sanders about the head coaching position left vacant by the departure of Mike McCarthy. Sanders described the conversation as "intriguing" but hinted at remaining in Colorado.

Sports talk analyst Jason Whitlock claimed on Tuesday that it wouldn't be hard for Coach Prime to sign his son, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, through the NFL Draft.

"I don't think you have to orchestrate a move and trade up to get Shedeur Sanders," Whitlock said Tuesday on Fearless with Jason Whitlock. "You can [get] Shedeur Sanders in the second round. You can get Shedeur Sanders in the third round ... With Deion orchestrating and manipulating things behind the scenes for Shedeur, there's a lot of teams that would be like, 'Nah, I'm good on Shedeur.'

"'I'm not bringing Deion's ego and interference into my organization. Deion wants him to play with Deion. We're gonna let that happen.'" [17:35 onwards]

Whitlock warned the Cowboys that they could be making a huge mistake in giving up assets to cater to Coach Prime. Dallas' dynasty of the 1990s was built thanks in part to its trade that sent star running back Herschel Walker to Minnesota.

"Maybe they're about to do the reverse and destroy their franchise by over-valuing Shedeur Sanders," Whitlock said. "They're gonna bring daddy ball to the NFL. It ain't gonna work."

How would the addition of Coach Prime help the Cowboys?

The Cowboys haven't been the most stable franchise in the NFL lately. Dallas has complicated contract situations with cornerstones Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb. They're letting Mike McCarthy walk after a largely unsuccessful head coaching tenure and eyeing Coach Prime as his successor.

"What have you been watching the last 25 years?" Whitlock said. "Jerry Jones [is] making a complete mess. Did Jerry Jones not give Dak Prescott a $60 million a year contract? And, now, he's sitting here contemplating employing, hiring Deion Sanders as the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys.

"And you know what comes along with Deion and coaching? His son, a quarterback. In my opinion, an overvalued quarterback." [16:07 onwards]

Jones would have to off-load Prescott and replace him with Shedeur. Whitlock isn't so sure that the team with the No. 1 overall choice in the draft, the Tennessee Titans, would want any part of adding Prescott and the money he's owed.

"I live here in Nashville, Tenn., and I'm like, 'Y'all finna take on Dak Prescott and his $60 million contract?" Whitlock said. "You're gonna double down on Jerry Jones' mistake and give up the No. 1 pick so you can be burdened with Dak Prescott's contract? I'm not so sure."

It's worth noting that Prescott was also sidelined by injury for most of the year, which is part of the reason why the Cowboys are in the position they're in, reportedly chasing Coach Prime.

