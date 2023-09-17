Lil Wayne hypes up Deion Sanders' Colorado big time against Jay Norvell's Colorado State [WATCH]

Deion Sanders and his Prime Show were once again in full swing during their Rocky Mountain Showdown at Folsom Field. To lift the spirits even more, Rapper Lil Wayne appeared on the Coach Prime bandwagon.

The Saturday showdown between Colorado and Colorado State saw a list of celebrities make their way to Boulder to witness Deion Sanders and his team in action. Special shoutout to Lil Wayne, who was part of this crew and also led the Buffaloes team out of their tunnel before the kickoff.

The field and the crowd were electrified by Lil Wayne and his enigmatic personality and energy. Amongst the thunderous roars of cheers and applause, Lil Wayne was seen singing and welcoming the Buffs team for the night onto the field.

The song itself was a clever use of phrases and words. It included the lyrics 'I'm wearing my shades' and 'it's personal', which looked like references to the comments made by Colorado State coach Jay Norvell earlier this week.

Prior to the Rocky Mountain Showdown, Norvell appeared on the Coach's Show. There, he took a dig at Deion Sanders' appearance and the fact that he usually wears a hat and sunglasses during press conferences and games.

"I don't care if they hear it in Boulder, I told them, I took my hat off and I took my glasses off and said, 'When I talk to grownups, I take my hat and my glasses off. That's what my mother taught me", Norvell said.

This led to Deion Sanders responding to the comments made by Norvell. Colorado State ignited the fire in the rival game and Sanders looked fired up, as his son Deion Sanders Jr. shared a video on YouTube where Coach Prime said that Norvell "messed up and made it personal".

Coach Prime even gifted the Buffs players his signature sunglasses during a team meeting. He said:

"I just want to say how y'all look.. You look good. You look fly. They don't realise that they also just helped me with business. But it's also going to be personal".

Dwyane "The Rock" Johnson became the guest picker for ESPN College GameDay in Colorado

Apart from Lil Wayne, former WWE Superstar and Hollywood actor Dwyane Johnson was named as the guest picker for ESPN College GameDay in Week 3.

Sanders and Johnson have known each other for quite a while now and have mutual respect for each other. This announcement about The Rock heading to Boulder for College GameDay was initially made on Friday's episode of 'The Pat McAfee Show'.

Back when Coach Prime was a part of Jackson State, Johnson made his way to their campus. He held a tryout for the minor American Football League, the XFL, which he co-owns. Sanders was clearly appreciative of this effort by Dwayne Johnson.