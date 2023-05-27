Location of Georgia-Florida confirmed through 2025; where will the "Largest Cocktail Party" be played?

The Florida-Georgia rivalry is one of the oldest and most heavily contested in college football. Nicknamed the "World's Largest Cocktail Party," the rivalry game is played annually between the two Southeastern Conference teams.

Since 1933, the rivalry game has been consistently held in Jacksonville, Florida, with only two exceptions (the 1994 and 1995 seasons). This longstanding tradition has made it one of the few remaining neutral-site rivalries in college football.

Last 10 outcomes —



2022: Georgia W 42-20

2021: Georgia W 34-7

2020: Florida W 44-28

2019: Georgia W 24-17

2018: Georgia W 36-17

2017: Georgia W 42-7

2016: Florida W 24-10

2015: Florida W 27-3

The rivalry remains in Jacksonville

In recent years, there has been speculation about the future of the rivalry game and its traditional location. However, on Wednesday, both universities announced a two-year extension for the series to continue being held on the First Coast through the 2025 season.

This agreement between both programs ensures that the game will remain in its longtime home for the foreseeable future. The agreement is not a fresh contract, but rather a prolongation of the latest contract that was sealed in October 2021.

The agreement, reached shortly before the 2021 edition, ensured that TIAA Bank Stadium would serve as the venue for the intense rivalry until at least 2023. There’s an option to further extend the agreement for an additional two years, encompassing the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

The ongoing deal included a provision that required the two-year option to be exercised before June 30, 2023. As the deadline approached, speculation grew regarding the future of the rivalry series in Jacksonville. However, the recent decision has subdued the speculation.

"The Georgia Bulldogs and Florida Gators announced Wednesday that the schools have exercised the option to play their annual rivalry game in Jacksonville during the 2024 and 2025 seasons."

The disputed beginning between Georgia and Florida

The two universities do not agree on the beginning of the college football rivalry. The athletic department of both colleges holds different records of the first games, with Georgia believing it all began in 1904 while Florida maintains they never met until 1915.

The University of Georgia's athletic department includes a 52–0 win in 1904 against a school referred to as the University of Florida as part of their series. However, it wasn't the contemporary University of Florida located in Gainesville. Instead, it was one of the four institutions that preceded it.

Nonetheless, Georgia believes Florida is Florida. In the Bulldogs' books, they lead the series with a 55-44-2 all-time record. On the other hand, Florida's athletic department has a record of 54-44-2.

