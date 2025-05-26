"Looks like a lot of bad tosses": CFB fans point out Drew Allar's flawed throws as Penn State star preps for 2025 season

Penn State fans had a reason to celebrate as quarterback Drew Allar confirmed he’ll return for the 2025 season. The junior showed flashes of good skills during last season’s CFP wins over SMU and Boise State.

However, his late-game interception in the Orange Bowl loss to Notre Dame remains a defining moment. That mistake has become a source of fuel for Allar and the team heading into the new year.

On Sunday, Brad Maendler shared a 38-second clip of Allar zipping passes on X. He was throwing to wideout Luke McLaughlin and tight end Brian Kortovich. Landon Tengwall, host of the Behind The Wall podcast, also shared the video and added:

“Drew Allar looking SMOOTH! Nobody better than.”

However, not everyone bought the hype. Fans reacted to the video in the comments.

“Looks like a lot of bad tosses to me,” one fan wrote on X.

“Serious question…why isn’t there a db incorporated to make the drill more authentic,” another wrote.

“His arm looks as good as it did 4 years ago. Now, stick a DB on that route and put him under pressure…,” one fan wrote.

More fans criticised Drew Allar and his style of play.

“Now if he can’t do it with a dirty pocket and keeping his feet under him and not throwing off his back foot,” a fan commented.

“No defense. Cool,” one commented.

“His base is not great, always too open at release,” another wrote.

Drew Allar is focused on the mental side

Drew Allar and Penn State’s coaching staff rewatched the Notre Dame game several times. Quarterbacks coach Danny O’Brien said Allar is learning how to control emotions and serve as an “eraser” when things break down.

“It’s oftentimes just doing our job and then knowing those moments in games when, OK, maybe [emotion’s] not right, and it’s my job to be the eraser of the team,” O’Brien said, according to Onward State.

Allar, who came to Penn State as a five-star prospect, has made steady progress each year. Coach James Franklin said he still needs to take the next step in all areas. The offense benefits from coordinator Andy Kotelnicki’s consistency and the addition of Trace McSorley as assistant quarterbacks coach.

The offense has key returning pieces, including running backs Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen. Behind a veteran line, the ground game is expected to be a strength.

Allar is considered a Heisman contender and an early favorite to go high in the 2026 NFL Draft. Penn State’s path includes road tests against Oregon and Ohio State.

