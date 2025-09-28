"Loser mindset... dark times ahead for UGA": CFB fans call out Kirby Smart for giving 'excuse' on his 1-7 record vs. Alabama

By Geoff
Published Sep 28, 2025 07:45 GMT
Georgia coach Kirby Smart (Image Source: IMAGN)
College football fans slammed Georgia coach Kirby Smart for giving an excuse on his pedestrian 1-7 record against Alabama. In a postgame interview following the Bulldogs' 24-21 loss to the Crimson Tide, Smart appeared to be dumbfounded with his team's losing record against Kalen DeBoer's side.

"Well what’s everyone else’s record? You got it? Me neither…" Smart told Dawgs Central's Graham Coffey. "I don’t lose sleep over that. Those games have been like championship level games. That’s not going to effect me. I’m going to be happy and go lucky if our team plays well."
Smart's comments doesn't sit well with fans, who called out the Georgia coach for not holding himself accountable for the loss.

"Loser mindset, time to accept that he just doesn’t have that killer instinct any more, looks like the final years of the Kirby era. Dark times ahead for UGA," the fan wrote.
An avid sports enthusiast felt the statement was arrogant and questioned the two-time national champion coach's integrity by his inability to take the blame for the loss.

Another fan commented that he can't accept Smart's nonchalant reaction over Georgia's losing record to Alabama. He further questioned the offense for not performing to expectations in the loss.

Other fans couldn't hide their dismay on Smart's answer toward the questiion. They hurled expletive-laden comments on X to stress their points.

The defeat to Alabama at home broke Georgia's 33-game home winning streak as Smart couldn't get past the three-point deficit in the last 18 minutes, despite being given three opportunities to score.

Alabama defense exposes Georgia's crucial missteps in the fourth quarter

Alabama's defensive line was able to stave off Georgia's attempts to steal the win in Saturday's marquee clash between SEC rivals.

The Crimson Tide's defense foiled Bulldogs' running back Cash Jones from scoring at their territory on a fourth-and-1 and prevented a big yardage run midfield in the next possession.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart could've settled for a field goal to tie the game on fourth-and-1 but he gambled on Jones, who was stopped for a loss by Alabama defender LT Overton.

The Bulldogs had another opportunity but on third-and-9, Jones was stuffed again by the Crimson Tide's d-line for a four-yard loss. This forced Georgia to take a punt and allowed Alabama to keep the ball in the remainder of the game.

Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide will seek for their fourth-straight win against Vanderbilt on Oct. 4 while Georgia looks to bounce back from the loss when it locks horns with Kentucky at noon also on Oct. 4.

