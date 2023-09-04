How long did Kirby Smart coach under Nick Saban?

Kirby Smart had a significant coaching apprenticeship under the legendary Nick Saban before embarking on his head coaching career in college football. The professional relationship between the two showcases the influence of mentorship in sports coaching.

Following his uneventful NFL career, Smart started his coaching career in 1999 at his alma mater, Georgia, as an administrative assistant. He subsequently worked at Valdosta State and Florida State before crossing paths with Nick Saban at LSU.

How long did Kirby Smart spend under Nick Saban?

Kirby Smart served as an assistant coach in different capacities under Nick Saban for a total of 11 seasons across collegiate and professional levels. Smart first served under Saban at LSU in 2004 as a defensive backs coach, before Saban left college football for the NFL.

Smart spent the 2005 college football season at Georgia as a running backs coach before reuniting with Saban in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins in 2006. Smart served as a safety coach with the Miami Dolphins in his only NFL season.

Nick Saban returned to the college football landscape in 2007 with Alabama, and Kirby Smart followed him. It was with the Crimson Tide that the two established their connection beyond the ordinary. The two played a vital role in the relaunch of the Alabama football program.

Smart started at Alabama in 2007 as an assistant head coach and doubled as defensive backs coach. However, he was promoted to the role of defensive coordinator in 2008, establishing himself as a key member of the Crimson Tide coaching staff before leaving to become Georgia's head coach in 2015.

Smart's achievement and legacy under Saban

Kirby Smart built one of the most resilient defenses in the history of college football at Alabama, resulting in outstanding successes. The Crimson Tide won four national championships and four Southeastern Conference titles while Smart was defensive coordinator.

He also won the Broyles Award as the nation's best assistant coach in 2009, becoming the first Alabama assistant coach to win the award. Smart also received recognition as the AFCA FBS Assistant Coach of the Year in 2012, showcasing his stride under Saban’s tutelage.

Kirby Smart’s tenure under Nick Saban significantly shaped his coaching philosophy and set the stage for his own successful career as a head coach. The mentorship and experiences garnered during this period continue to influence Smart's approach to the game at Georgia.