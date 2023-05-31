Louisiana-Monroe vs. Alabama 2007: How the stunning upset sparked Nick Saban's Crimson Tide dynasty

Nick Saban gets viewed as one of the greatest coaches in sports history, and rightfully so. His resume is virtually unmatched.

Saban is a seven-time national champion, two-time Walter Camp Coach of the Year Award winner, two-time AP College Football Coach of the Year Award winner, five-time Southeastern Conference Coach of the Year, the 2008 Sporting News Coach of the Year and a two-time Paul "Bear Bryant Award winner. In addition, the 71-year-old coach owns a 280-69-1 college football record and has won the hyper-competitive SEC 10 times since 2001.

However, things weren't always easy for the Alabama Crimson Tide legend.

Between his time with the LSU Tigers and Alabama, he spent two seasons patrolling the sideline with the Miami Dolphins of the NFL, going 15-17 before taking the Alabama job in 2007. Many connect Alabama and Nick Saban to winning and dominance, yet it wasn't always like that. They went 7-6 in his first season, losing five of their last six games.

The Crimson Tide went on to win the Sugar Bowl, the Capital One Bowl and the BCS Championship in the next three years, but the 7-6 season kick-started the Nick Saban era. His inaugural season remains long forgotten, but looking back at 2007, one can't help but think a five-game losing streak, lowlighted by a 21-14 loss to Louisiana-Monroe, sparked his Crimson Tide dynasty.

Louisiana-Monroe shocks Alabama in Tuscaloosa

Alabama doesn't lose at home, especially three times a year. However, in 2007, the Crimson Tide fell to Louisiana-Monroe of the Sun Belt at home in mid-November. That was their third loss at home and their third straight loss in what would become a five-game losing streak. ULM entered the game a lowly 4-6, while Alabama was 6-4 and fresh off a loss to Mississippi State.

Alabama jumped out to an early touchdown lead, with quarterback John Parker Wilson hitting Keith Brown for a 17-yard score. The Warhawks answered with a 1-yard scamper from Calvin Dawson to tie the game at 7-7. The two teams traded rushing touchdowns in the second quarter before heading into halftime deadlocked at 14-14.

Alabama never scored again, and Lousiana-Monroe used a Kinsmon Lancaster touchdown to propel its victory. The Warhawks finished the year 6-6 and surrendered nearly 30 points per game, but they bested Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide on a fall Saturday in 2007.

Nick Saban and Alabama's immediate turnaround

A humbling home loss to Louisiana-Monroe left Saban and the Crimson Tide eager to defend Bryant-Denny Stadium.

The following season, the Alabama Crimson Tide went 7-0 at home and beat their three nonconference opponents by a combined score of 96-13. In 2009, they went undefeated again at home and beat their three nonconference opponents 111-21. Since 2007, they have lost just five games at home, none of which have come from teams outside the SEC.

