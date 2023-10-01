College football fans were left furious at the sight of Louisiana Tech linebacker Brevin Randle stomping on an opponent's head in Friday's night (Sept. 29) game against UTEP.

The Conference USA game was held in El Paso, and the unfortunate incident occurred in the second quarter.

Steven Hubbard, the UTEP Miners offensive lineman, put in a block on Louisiana Tech Bulldogs' Randle, and the referee called a dead ball when the incident occurred.

Randle put in a late hit on Hubbard, who was on the ground, before getting up and stomping on his head with his right foot causing Hubbard to writhe on the ground in pain.

A flag was not thrown for the incident as officials determined which team had the ball in the scrum, rather than addressing the horrifying incident.

A punishment is likely to be handed down to the Louisiana Tech player, which might result in him missing a few games.

Dana Dimel, UTEP's coach, spoke about the issue after the game and highlighted the referee's extraordinary action after learning of the incident.

"The referee, who I really admire, came over at halftime and very gentlemanly said that he missed it," Dimel said. "That's part of the game. He (the official) was a class act. I really appreciated that."

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones, who played football for the UTEP Miners, was incensed at the incident and took to X (formerly Twitter) to vent his frustrations at Brevin's malice.

"No place for this in football !!"

College football fans overwhelmingly joined Jones in asking for Brevin Randle to be sanctioned, and many think the incident spells the end of any NFL career that he might have had.

How the Louisiana game unfolded

The game played at the Sun Bowl Stadium ultimately ended 10-24 in favor of the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, although the UTEP Miners kept it close for most of the game.

They went in at halftime only 17-7 down, and by the third quarter, it was still 17-10.

The Bulldogs are 3-3 overall and are still undefeated in conference play, having a perfect 2-0 record.

Sonny Cumbie, the Bulldogs' coach, was complimentary of the intense defense by the UTEP Miners and commented on it after the game. He did not speak about the Randle incident.

“Our defense did a great job in the red zone. UTEP had a good combination of thunder and lightning," Cumbie said. "They put stress on you. We challenged our team and got a tough win on the road.”

The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs will probably have to do without their now-prominent linebacker for a few weeks.