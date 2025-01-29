Louisville Cardinals Prospects for 2025 NFL Draft: Projecting the top picks 

Louisville's 9-4 season under coach Jeff Brohm leaves the Cardinals with forward momentum despite some significant NFL draft losses. Louisville didn't lose any early entrants to the draft but does have some significant seniors who have chosen to move on to the pros.

Here's a rundown on the top Louisville players likely to be chosen in the 2025 NFL draft.

Louisville NFL Draft Preview: Projecting the top picks

Louisville defensive back Quincy Riley has played his way into NFL Draft selection. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

#3. Ja'Corey Brooks, Louisville WR

Brooks has had a winding path but looks ready for the NFL. A five-star recruit for Alabama out of IMG Academy in Florida, Brooks seemed ready to explode after an impressive sophomore season at Bama. He caught 39 passes for 674 yards and eight touchdowns and seemed likely to take off. But in 2023, he caught just three passes in nine games and transferred to Lousiville.

It was a good move, as he had 61 catches for 1,013 yards and nine scores with the Cardinals. The 6-foot-3 Brooks is a valid NFL prospect. Most mock drafts project him as a mid-round pick, likely in the fourth to sixth round. That should get him a legitimate shot.

#2. Quincy Riley, Louisville CB

A three-star prospect, Riley spent three seasons at Middle Tennessee State before transferring to Lousiville. As a Cardinal, he had 109 tackles and broke up 35 passes, including eight interceptions. Riley is experienced and well-seasoned as a veteran cornerback.

Riley's ceiling might be a bit impacted by his age, as Riley will turn 24 this year. However, there's no lack of teams who'll be interested in his coverage skills. Mock drafts project Riley between the second round and the fifth round. Riley's combined performance could edge his selection spot toward the higher end of the spread.

#1. Ashton Gillotte, Louisville DE

A three-star pick-up from Florida, Gillotte developed into an outstanding edge rusher for the Cardinals. In four seasons, he amassed 131 tackles, including 41 tackles for loss and 26.5 QB sacks. Gillotte had NFL considerations after a brilliant 2023 season in which he had 11 sacks. But he stayed at Lousiville instead.

It might not have been the best decision, as Gillotte slumped to just 4.5 sacks in 2024. Still, his NFL stock remains high. Early mock draft projections place Gillotte between the end of the first round and the third round. He'll be closely watched in pro day and NFL Combine workouts, as teams will try to figure out if they can get the 2023 or the 2024 version of Gilotte.

What do you think of Louisville's top draft prospects? Share your thoughts on the Cardinals in the comments section below.

