Louisville football recruiting: Top 3 freshmen Jeff Brohm has in the Class of 2025

Louisville and Jeff Brohm aren't relying heavily on high school recruiting in 2025. Brohm's Cardinals are leaning on the transfer portal and adding just 15 freshmen for the 2025 season. However, even with a portal-heavy philosophy, Brohm and Louisville are still looking to those freshmen to add quality to their roster.

The Louisville Cardinals' 2025 recruiting class is ranked last in the ACC by 247Sports but the 15 signees may include some future stars who will boost Louisville's program in seasons to come. It's worth noting that 11 of the 15 have already enrolled at Louisville and will participate in spring practice.

Here's a rundown of the top three contributors in the Cardinals' 2025 freshman class.

Top 3 Louisville 2025 Recruits

After an impressive 2024 season, Louisville is portal-heavy in 2025, but still seeks help from a freshman class. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

3. Kamare Williams, WR

A prep standout from Florida, Williams had a lengthy recruiting saga. He chose Arkansas for his commitment in May but flipped to Louisville on the eve of Early Signing Day. A 6-foot-1 target, Williams has tons of big play potential.

One strike against Williams is that while he signed with the Cardinals, he didn't enroll early. Without the benefit of spring practice and a semester in a collegiate strength and conditioning program, it might be a while until Williams can contribute. Still, his potential could be significant for Brohm and Louisville.

2. Mason Mims, QB

A 6-foot-2 passer from Alabama, Mason Mims picked Louisville early in the process. After committing in November 2023, he stayed set in his pledge for over a year before signing. Mims has not only signed with the Cardinals, but he enrolled early.

While Louisville will undoubtedly look to the portal at the QB position with the addition of Miller Moss, Mims could be a long-time part of the Cardinal offensive plan. If nothing else, the pairing of Mims and Moss gives Louisville the most alliterative QB position in college football.

1. CJ May, DE

The lone four-star recruit in Louisville's class, May is a day one difference maker. He picked Notre Dame in 2023; however, he backed off his commitment to the Irish and ultimately chose the Cardinals. A lanky 6-foot-4 prospect from Alabama, May will need to add strength and technique, but his pass-rush skills are excellent.

May got a jumpstart by signing with Louisville and enrolling early. With spring practice and offseason conditioning and strength work under his belt, he'll likely be ready for a role in 2025 and which could increase as the season progresses.

What do you think of Louisville's top recruits for 2025? Share your take below in our comments section!

