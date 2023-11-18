Louisville Football Week 12 injury report: Updates on Jarvis Brownlee Jr., Renato Brown and more

Louisville faces a tough challenge this weekend when they take on Miami on the road in their last conference game of the season. Ranked No.9 in the AP Poll, the Cardinals have been impressive this season, recording only one loss so far and having their eyes on something big.

The Cardinals are in a favorable position to potentially secure a berth in the ACC Championship Game, and this opportunity could unfold as early as this weekend. However, before reaching that milestone, the team faces a crucial late-season road test against their conference rival.

With their current standing on the AP Poll, Louisville also has an eye on qualifying for a New Year Six bowl game. Ahead of the crucial matchup against Miami on Saturday, let’s take a look at the injury report of the Cardinals.

Louisville Week 12 injury report

Louisville has a total of three players in their injury report ahead of the game against Miami. Let's examine the latest on them.

Jarvis Brownlee Jr.'s injury report

Jarvis Brownlee was sidelined in the last game due to an undisclosed issue, and it's uncertain whether he will be available to play against Miami on Saturday.

He has participated in eight games for the Cardinals this season, earning two starts. The defensive back’s 2023 season statistics are notable, with 21 tackles, one tackle for loss, one fumble recovery and four pass breakups.

Renato Brown's injury report

Renato Brown sustained a leg injury that concluded his season during the pre-game warm-up in the loss against Pitt in October. The offensive guard slipped on the turf and sustained a significant injury. His absence has posed a challenge to the depth of the team's offensive line.

Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm is hoping to have him back at his best in the 2024 college football season:

"I'm not sure if that was some of the reason, but he's had surgery and he's out for the year," Brohm said. "We'll try to get him back at the start of next season."

M.J. Griffin's injury report

M.J. Griffin has not been able to play any game this season for the Cardinals after suffering an injury during the fall camp. Coach Jeff Brohn made it known since then that the starting safety is likely to miss the entirety of the season.

The loss of Griffin has been a setback for Louisville's defense. Despite starting in only eight of the 13 games in 2022, he was seventh on the team in tackles with 45. Additionally, he contributed with two interceptions and a forced fumble.