"Love this couple!": CFB world applauds Nick Saban and wife’s expensive gesture at CFP national championship

The college football world applauded former Alabama coach Nick Saban and his wife, Terry, following their generous contribution at the College Football Playoff (CFP) National Championship.

During Monday's game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, where Ohio State defeated Notre Dame 34-23, the Sabans presented a $300,000 check to the CFP Foundation’s Extra Yard for Teachers.

The donation highlighted the Sabans' unwavering commitment to education. Their philanthropic efforts have made a lasting impact, with their Nick's Kids Foundation contributing nearly $14 million to organizations across Alabama and the Southeast.

Fans and the college football community were quick to celebrate the gesture.

“Love this couple!! Nick and Terry Saban are beautiful people with the biggest hearts!! God Bless them both!!,” a fan wrote.

“They're absolutely wonderful in every way. God bless Coach Saban and Miss Terry,” antoher fan wrote.

“As a Bama grad and public school teacher: Thanks, Coach!!!,” another added.

“That's our great former Coach and his lovely wife and rock Miss Terri! Great people! ROLL TIDE!,” a fan wrote.

“We love Miss Terry…..and we miss Coach Saban!,” a fan added.

“Giving back is what it is all about. Congratulations,” another wrote.

The Extra Yard for Teachers initiative has raised $80 million and supported 60,000 schools, according to Athlon Sports. Nick Saban's contribution reinforces their dedication to uplifting educators and strengthening communities.

Nick Saban reveals why he 'never' considered himself the GOAT

Nick Saban, one of college football's most iconic figures, shared a surprising perspective on his legacy during an episode of The Pivot Podcast released Tuesday. Co-host Channing Crowder asked Saban when he realized he was the "GOAT" (Greatest of All Time) among college coaches—or at least one of the greats (5:01).

"You know, I never thought of it that way," Saban said. "When I was coaching, it was almost like when you're a player. The next season (is) coming and you know you gotta go perform and be the best that you can be so you can keep your job.

“Well, I never worried about keeping my job, but I did have this sort of pride and performance that every year was like taking a new job." [Timestamp - 5:01]

Saban's relentless focus and refusal to settle explain his remarkable achievements. Across his career, he captured seven national titles, amassed 297 wins and recorded a .806 winning percentage during stints at Alabama, LSU, Michigan State and Toledo.

By the time he stepped away, Alabama was no longer the dominant force it once was under his leadership. The Crimson Tide's 9-4 record in 2024 marked the end of an era, with Saban exiting at a moment that underscored his impeccable timing.

