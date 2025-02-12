"Love this man. Rizz doesn’t get old": Fans amazed by Coach Prime's big time flirting moment with interviewers

Coach Prime turned on the charm during a Super Bowl LIX event, sharing a playful exchange with Nikki and Brie Garcia on The Nikki & Brie Show.

At one point, Deion Sanders asked Nikki her favorite color. When she answered “dark chocolate,” he gestured to his skin with a knowing grin, drawing laughter from the twins.

Brie then revealed she had a childhood crush on Sanders, even owning his Dallas Cowboys jersey—much to the dismay of her family of Eagle fans. She also had a poster of him on her wall, a memory she recalled with a laugh, according to Yard Barker.

Coach Prime later offered some social media wisdom, advising the twins to use “vanish mode” on DMs for privacy and to vet incoming messages carefully. His effortless charisma kept the exchange lighthearted, impressing fans with his signature style.

One user on X summed it up:

“Love this man. Rizz doesn’t get old.”

“I’m not saying he doesn’t have game, but she was throwing it from half court,” another wrote.

“He’s not flirting…nor does he show any game. He simply is picking up what she is putting down. He better be careful though, I smell a grift,” a fan commented.

“Deion out here running better routes than his receivers. Absolute masterclass. $DOG,” another wrote.

“He is a wealthy, former professional (2x) athlete. Of course he still has it. This isn’t rocket science,” a fan commented.

“I thought this was old still a player,” one wrote.

Brie Bella has never hidden her admiration for Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders

According to reports, Brie first fell for Deion Sanders in middle school, calling him her first celebrity crush. Despite growing up in a diehard Philadelphia Eagles household, she proudly owned a Dallas Cowboys jersey with Sanders' name on it. She even had his poster on her wall, right next to Shania Twain and Gwen Stefani.

On the "We Got Time Today" podcast, Brie revealed that Coach Prime remained her high school crush.

“I was looking through a box of my childhood photos, and I’m like, I need to find a picture of me in Deion’s jersey,” she said, [H/t Yardbarker]. “My grandfather, full-blown Italian from South Philly, so we’re diehard Eagles fans.

"It was very hard on my family because they’re like, ‘Wait, she has Deion Sanders’ Dallas Cowboys jersey?’ The fact that you were my crush could have got me kicked out of my family.”

During a chat with Sanders and her sister Nikki, Brie playfully confessed her preference for "dark chocolate" after Sanders asked Nikki her favorite color, sparking a lighthearted exchange.

Sanders later joined Brie and Nikki on their show, where he shared insights on life after football, relationships, and the art of sliding into DMs.

