Deion Sanders Jr.'s ex-GF Brittany drops 2-word message to sum up her emotions after breakup with Coach Prime’s son

Brittany Faye, the ex-girlfriend of Deion Sanders Jr., also known as Bucky, expressed her emotions with a short two-word message on X. Netizens speculated that Brittany was seeking attention after splitting up with Bucky. She tweeted:

“Finally free” followed by two red hearts.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The simplicity of the message may suggest she is finding peace and freedom after what may have been a challenging time. Brittany and Bucky started dating a few years ago. Faye also attended several Colorado games at Folsom Field over the last two years.

Rumors about their relationship troubles grew recently, and Brittany’s post yesterday confirmed their breakup. However, the details about why their relationship took a turn for the worse remain unclear.

Brittany Faye's breakup announcement from Deion Sanders Jr.

Bucky's ex shocked fans with an unexpected announcement on February 11, revealing the end of their relationship. She posted on her Instagram story, addressing the rumors with the message:

“I am no longer with @deionsandersjr! No hard feelings, wish him the best! Just stop sending me stuff about him. Thanks.”

Screenshot via IG/@itsbritt26

Brittany is clearly ready to move forward without any drama or regrets, sending a strong message that she is choosing peace over the public's expectations.

This news surprised many, especially since just a month ago, Brittany posted a birthday message during Deion Jr.'s celebration. In a now-deleted IG post, she wrote, "Happy Birthday My Loveee," while Deion Jr. returned the affection, sharing a candid photo with the caption, "Happy Birthday @itbritt26. I love you."

The couple appeared happy, often sharing joyful moments on social media. Their public displays of affection, such as celebrating milestones and supporting each other during events, painted the picture of a strong relationship.

However, the unexpected announcement raised questions about the reasons behind the breakup and how a couple that once seemed so in sync could suddenly part ways.

Also read: "Everything ain't always what it seems" - Deion Sanders Jr.'s ex-GF Brittany Faye drops cryptic message after confirming split with him

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place