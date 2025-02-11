"Everything ain't always what it seems" - Deion Sanders Jr.'s ex-GF Brittany Faye drops cryptic message after confirming split with him

Colorado coach Deion Sander's eldest son, Deion Sanders Jr. aka Bucky, has built a platform for himself as one of the foremost content creators in college football during his time documenting the Jackson State Tigers and the Colorado Buffaloes. Bucky has enjoyed almost as much celebrity as his famous father and brothers, Shilo and Shedeur Sanders, with his personal life the stuff of tabloids as well.

On Tuesday morning, his longtime girlfriend, Brittany Faye, posted an Instagram story revealing that the couple had broken up while asking fans to respect her privacy.

"I am no longer with @deionsandersjr.! No hard feelings wish him the best! Just stop asking and sending me stuff about him. Thanks!" Brittany Faye wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Faye's IG stories (Credits: @itsbritt26 Instagram)

Later in the day, she posted a cryptic tweet on X.

Trending

"Everything ain’t always what it seems..." Faye tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Deion Sanders Jr. and Brittany Faye had a long relationship

Brittany Faye and the popular Deion Sanders Jr. started dating way before he became a famous content creation guru with the Jackson State Tigers and she interacted with his family members during games as he worked on content creation.

Bucky dabbled in both music and fashion after leaving college football where he was a wide receiver for the SMU Mustangs. During a "Well Off Forever" segment from last year, Coach Prime's eldest son documented how Faye was there for him during the rocky years when he was still broke.

"That’s why I love Brittany so much," Deion Sanders Jr. said. "She paid my rent. She would send me money. I didn't have $15 in my account bro to pay for Sonic bro. If a man asks for $100, they really need it; if a man for a specific amount, they really need that money. [43:00]

"So Brittany showed love, and that's why I was like, 'Brittany you just met me a month or two months ago and you're already helping pay my rent, you're helping me do this.' And I ain't ever tell people these problems at the time but I felt so comfortable with Brittany, she would see what I'm going through and then she would help. She worked at AT&T. And I was like, 'Damn! That's love and I ain't never had that before."

Last month, Deion Sanders Jr. wished Brittany Faye a happy birthday on his Instagram stories returning the favor after she did the same in December with the couple, one of the most visible ones in college football in recent years.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback