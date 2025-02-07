Shedeur Sanders makes playful demand to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell concerning brother Deion Sanders Jr.

After speaking to several teams during the East-West Shrine Bowl practice sessions last week, Shedeur Sanders attended the NFL Honors red carpet event on Thursday. The Sanders clan including Coach Prime interacted with several stakeholders in the league including Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

When the NFL-bound quarterback met Goodell, he had a hilarious request to the commissioner regarding his brother, Deion Sanders Jr. who handles most of the Buffs' extensive social media activity.

"Hey look, you gotta let my brother have his way in the league," Shedeur said to Goodell (9:38).

On the red carpet of the NFL Honors, the quarterback's father, Deion Sanders revealed what he and his son were hoping for from the NFL Draft after years of being together as coach and player.

"It's funny, I played quarterback in high school," Sanders said. "I've always had that in me. And understanding defenses, I learned offenses. I called offenses my whole coaching career in U football and all through high school. So I was his (Shedeur Sander's) offensive coordinator as well.

"You know what, we're thankful man. We didn't aim to be the first pick, we just aimed to be the first round. High in the first round and we're gonna achieve that and his goal and his dream is to be drafted higher than I was. And I feel like he's gonna achieve that as well."

Shedeur Sanders out of favor to get picked ahead of Cam Ward, per Chase Daniel

During last week's segment of the "Scoop City" podcast, former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel was pessimistic about the 2025 quarterback draft class. He favored Miami's Cam Ward over Shedeur Sanders to be picked first in the 2025 NFL draft class among QBs.

“I don’t think any quarterback in this draft is worth trading up toward," Daniel said. "If there were a quarterback you’d trade up for, it’d be Cam Ward … There’s going to be some of those guys, those middle level guys, where you don’t have to reach for it.

"And if you get a guy in the 4th round like a Dak Prescott, I’m not saying there is anything like him out there, but like a Jaxson Dart to me is really interesting, a Riley Leonard is really interesting.” [21:30]

With the added variable of being Coach Prime's son, Shedeur Sander's draft status has continued to elicit extensive discourse with the 2025 NFL Draft fast approaching.

