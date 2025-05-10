LSU Football Recruiting Tracker: Every Commit, Offer & Visit (2025–2026)

The LSU Tigers had a strong 2025 recruiting class. According to 247 Sports, their class cracked the top 10, coming in as the No. 10-ranked recruiting class of the year. Their class includes two five-star recruits and 11 four-star recruits. The top player in their class is five-star offensive tackle Solomon Thomas.

The Tigers are looking to have similar success in the 2026 class and are off to a good start. Here is a look at the top commitments, offers, and visits for the LSU Tigers for the upcoming 2026 recruiting class.

LSU Tigers 2026 football recruiting overview

Although there is still a little under a year until members of the 2026 class need to officially sign, teams are working to secure commitments. It is still early in the cycle, but the Tigers already have commitments from 10 players, including a five-star recruit and eight four-star recruits. Here is a look at their top recruits, as well as other notable offers and recent visits.

Top commits

Tristen Keys

Five-star wide receiver Tristen Keys committed to LSU on March 19. According to ESPN, he is the No. 2-ranked receiver in his class and No. 10-ranked recruit overall.

Jabari Mack

The Tigers have put an emphasis on wide receivers early in their class because their second-highest-ranked recruit is also a receiver. Jabari Mack is the No. 9-ranked WR in his class and committed to the Tigers on March 22.

Havon Finney Jr.

Four-star Havon Finney Jr. is a recent commit, having done so on April 28. He is the No. 10-ranked cornerback in his class, according to ESPN.

Notable offers

Lamar Brown

Defensive tackle Lamar Brown has received offers from many top schools, including the Tigers. He is the No. 1-ranked recruit in the nation. He is scheduled to visit the school on June 20.

Derrek Cooper

The Tigers have done well to address the wide receiver position. They are also looking to improve at other offensive skill positions like running back. No. 1-ranked RB Derrek Cooper has received an offer from the Tigers.

JaReylan McCoy

On the defensive side of the ball, the top defensive player to receive an offer from the Tigers is five-star defensive end JaReylan McCoy.

LSU football recent visits

Gavin Mueller

According to 247 Sports, the Tigers have been limited in their official visits thus far. Most of their visits are scheduled to begin on May 30 and run through June. However, three-star tight end Gavin Mueller visited on May 9.

