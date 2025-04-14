5-star LSU commit Tristen Keys drops 2-word reaction as 4-star Texas recruit receives Under Armour All-America invite 

Five-star LSU commit Tristen Keys is a product of Hattiesburg High School in Mississippi and is the top wide receiver in the Class of 2026. On Monday, a four-star recruit of the same class, Texas product, Chace Calicut, received an invitation to the Under Armour All-America game.

Calicut shared a picture on Instagram of his official invite and the All-America game jersey. He wrote in the caption:

"Blessed fr! @TheUCReport."

Keys hyped up his fellow player Class of 2026 player with a two-word response.

The LSU bound WR shared a picture of Calicut on his Instagram stories with the caption:

" He Dat."

Calicut holds the 23rd rank in Texas and the 12th rank as a Safety in the Class of 2026, per On3. On Sunday, he made a visit to Steve Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns program. He posted about his trip with the following caption.

"Loved the visit #HookEm."

Alongside his athletic prowess on the turf, Tristen Keys is pretty active in hopping onto new internet trends. In early April, he shared an AI-generated Ghibli snap of himself sporting an LSU beanie on his social media handle. But his move to LSU is not set in stone yet.

Texas Aggies and Auburn Tigers on hot trail, pursuing five-star commit Tristen Keys

Tristen Keys ranks third nationally and has been committed to the LSU Tigers since March of 2025. On being asked about his decision, Keys called Brian Kelly's program the top wide receiver-producing factory and a successful establishment which launched the careers of legends like Shaquille O'Neal, Angel Reese, Justin Jefferson, and Malik Nabers.

"LSU has produced a lot of top receivers and I see them at WRU," Keys said, per On3.

"Even if football doesn't work out, I'll be successful in life just by going to LSU. You see Angel Reese, you see Malik Nabers, you see Jetta, you see Shaq, all of them. They are known for going to LSU," he added.

Keys sports an impressive field record, and schools are on a hot trail to pursue him despite his commitment to the Tigers roster. In early April, Keys visited Mike Elko's Texas program and shared a photograph with Class of 2027 QB Trae Taylor. A couple of days later, he took a trip to the Auburn Tigers, creating buzz in the recruiting landscape.

On3's The Inside Scoop predicts Keys' flip from LSU after his multiple trips to different schools across the country.

"Since his commitment to LSU, I think he’s been to Ole Miss, he’s been to A&M, he’s going to take official visits everywhere else," Recruiting Insider Jefferey Lee noted.

"Auburn’s still kinda in it — like, he’s keeping them alive....Does Auburn have a chance to flip him? For sure, they’ve got a chance. And he’ll be back for an OV.”

In the high school recruiting landscape, nothing is certain unless an athlete officially signs up for a college program.

