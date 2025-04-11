"Don’t be like Bryce Underwood": Football fans react as 5-star LSU commit Tristen Keys gets ready to visit ACC powerhouse this weekend

Tristen Keys, LSU’s crown jewel in the 2026 recruiting class, is stirring up speculation after scheduling a weekend visit to Miami—an unexpected move that has fans and analysts raising their eyebrows.

Ad

Ranked No. 5 nationally and the top wide receiver in the 2026 cycle by 247Sports Composite, Keys committed to LSU on Mar. 19. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound standout from Hattiesburg High School (Mississippi) is also the No. 1 overall prospect from his home state and remains the Tigers’ lone 5-star pledge in this class.

Ad

Trending

Despite his verbal commitment, Keys’ recruiting journey appears far from over. According to 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong, the 5-star pass-catcher will travel to Miami this weekend, reigniting interest in a program he unofficially visited earlier this year before choosing LSU.

The news has ignited a frenzy among LSU supporters.

“Bro stay with LSU bro don’t be like Bryce Underwood,” one fan wrote, referencing the former LSU quarterback commit who flipped to Michigan in 2024 amid rumors of a lucrative NIL deal.

Ad

“He’s not committed, he’s ‘committed," another user wrote, hinting at the fragility of verbal pledges in today’s NIL-driven landscape.

Image via Ig@On3recruits

"Bump that. Come to Ann Arbor & win a natty," a fan wrote.

Ad

Image via Ig@On3recruits

"Low chance he commit to a school who don't produce wr," a fan wrote.

Ad

Image via Ig@On3recruits

Keys has been busy in recent weeks, taking back-to-back visits to Ole Miss, Texas A&M, and Auburn—three consecutive weekends on the recruiting trail. Though LSU currently boasts the nation’s No. 4 recruiting class, the Tigers may have a battle on their hands to secure Keys through signing day.

Ad

While LSU remains the favorite on paper, Keys’ continued exploration suggests the nation’s top receiver isn’t ready to shut down his recruitment just yet.

Auburn makes strong push for 5-star LSU WR commit Tristen Keys

Although LSU holds a verbal commitment from Tristen Keys, Auburn appears to be gaining ground. The five-star receiver from Hattiesburg, Mississippi—ranked as the nation’s top wideout—visited the Tigers over the weekend and came away impressed.

Ad

“It was smooth,” Keys told Auburn Live. “I got a chance to chill with some of the guys. Did I see myself in the locker room in the future if something changed? That’s pretty much what it is.”

Keys watched Auburn’s spring scrimmage and reunited with fellow Mississippian Deuce Knight, a true freshman quarterback.

“Man, I had fun watching my boy go out there,” Keys said. “He can rip that ball.” He praised Knight’s arm talent and added, “Me and him got connections. We’ve played together before… it turned out great for both of us.”

Ad

Despite LSU’s reputation for developing elite receivers, Keys confirmed Auburn is “for sure” in the mix. He also built rapport with wide receivers coach Marcus Davis during the trip.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pounder posted 58 receptions for 1,275 yards and 14 touchdowns last season, leading Hattiesburg High to the 6A title game. Keys plans official visits to Auburn, Miami, Alabama, Tennessee, and Texas A&M before signing in December.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Sharma Aman is a journalist who has been covering college sports at Sportskeeda since 2023. Graduating with a specialization in Transportation Technology, he believes his educational background, although seemingly unrelated, helped him develop the research, analysis and critical thinking skills important for his current role.



Aman is adept at contextualizing current events within historical narratives. He is also good at technical deep dives and presenting comprehensive report strategies, coaching tactics, and player performances with precision. Through meticulous research, multiple sourcing, timeliness, transparency, and adherence to ethical standards, Aman works to ensure accuracy and relevance in articles.



Caitlin Clark's recent achievement of becoming the NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer is his current favorite college sports moment. He also admires Clark and Angel Ree¬se, Caleb Williams, Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders. Iowa Hawkeyes basketball, LSU, Alabama Football, Michigan Football are his all-time favorite college teams.



Aman finds relaxation and inspiration in activities like reading, hiking, playing badminton & table tennis. Know More

Auburn Tigers Fans? Check out the latest Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.