"Him and Deuce Knight are pretty close": Recruiting insider cites LSU commit Tristen Key's relationship with Auburn QB as reason for potential flip

LSU’s grip on the No. 1 recruiting class of 2026 may be slipping — thanks to a familiar SEC rival. Five-star wideout Tristen Keys, who shocked the college football world by pledging to Brian Kelly’s Tigers in March, took a visit to Auburn on Saturday, raising eyebrows across the recruiting landscape.

Recruiting insider Jeffrey Lee of AuburnLive addressed the visit during a recent episode of "The Inside Scoop" on the On3 Football Recruiting Show.

“Since his commitment to LSU, I think he’s been to Ole Miss, he’s been to A&M, he’s going to take official visits everywhere else,” Lee said.

While Lee downplayed the immediate impact of Keys’ trip, he emphasized one key factor:

“Auburn’s still kinda in it — like, he’s keeping them alive. But as far as a dramatic or significant impact on his recruitment, I don’t think so. … I didn’t make much of him coming to Auburn on Saturday … but him and Deuce Knight? They’re pretty close.”

Keys arrived on Auburn’s campus Friday evening and spent the night with freshman quarterback Deuce Knight, a friend and former competitor. The pair watched Auburn’s scrimmage the next day, with Knight commanding attention on the field.

"Fair to say him and Deuce Knight are pretty close," Lee said. "They've played together, they've played against each other, there's a connection there. He came in on Friday evening, spent Friday night with Deuce, hanging out with Deuce, spent Saturday watching the scrimmage, watching Deuce do his thing."

The visit was far from casual.

“That’s what we call groundwork,” Lee said.

Though he stopped short of predicting a flip, Lee said:

“Does Auburn have a chance to flip him? For sure, they’ve got a chance. And he’ll be back for an OV.”

LSU hosts fans as Auburn stays lurking in Tristen Keys recruitment battle

LSU’s 2026 class remains atop the national rankings with a 94.17 score, led by five-star wideout Tristen Keys and fellow top recruits Kenny Darby and Jakai Anderson.

But losing Keys — arguably its only elite out-of-state pledge — would be a major blow.

“You yank out the top dog, and suddenly the whole structure shakes,” Josh Newberg said on "The Inside Scoop."

As Josh Newberg observed:

“If it does happen, we can look back on this spring visit and say — that maybe that was the turning point in this recruitment.”

Although Lee isn’t predicting an imminent flip, he acknowledged the long-term potential:

Meanwhile, LSU is rallying its fan base with an open scrimmage at Tiger Stadium on Saturday. Gates open at 9:30 a.m., followed by an autograph session hosted by Bayou Traditions — no spring game, just practice football and fan engagement.

