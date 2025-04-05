The AI-Ghibli trend has taken the world by storm, emerging as the new trend in pop culture. LSU commit Tristen Keys decided to roll with the same, hopping on to the trend by posting an AI-Ghibli version of one of his photos wearing an LSU beanie.

In the photo, Key is wearing a white T-shirt, training outdoors and doing hurdle drills. He captioned the story with three smiley-faced emojis.

"😁😁😁"

5-star LSU commit Tristen Keys hops on AI-Ghibli trend as he shares snap in an LSU Beanie.

The image was a recreation of the following photograph.

Tristen Keys, a product of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, plays wide receiver for Hattiesburg High School. He is the top wide receiver and athlete in the Class of 2026 and in Mississippi, respectively. Nationally, he is ranked in No.3rd position. On March 19, he committed to Brian Kelly's LSU Tigers.

In an interview with 247Sports, Keys likens LSU to a successful establishment that launched the careers of Shaquille O'Neal, Angel Reese, Justin Jefferson and Malik Nabors.

"It was the best place for me to get to the next level in life and football. Even if football doesn't work out, I'll be successful in life just by going to LSU. You see Angel Reese, you see Malik Nabors, you see Jetta (Justin Jefferson), you see Shaq, all of them. They are known for going to LSU. They develop you in every way possible.

Aside from the Tigers, Keys has received offers from Ole Miss, USC, Alabama, and Texas A&M, among others. Even after his commitment to Brian Kelly's program, schools are on a hot trail to pursue him. Last weekend, he visited Mike Elko's Texas Aggies.

In the recruiting world, nothing is confirmed until an athlete signs with a college program and seals the deal.

"Literally, fam!": LSU commit Tristen Keys reacts to tweet dismissing claims that athletes chase NIL deals

On Monday, Keys shared his reaction to Lamar Brown's X post regarding people claiming that athletes choose their schools based on the cash factor and NIL.

Lamar tweeted the claims regarding athletes chasing the cash factor during college recruitments. He stated the following.

"Why people think it's always "money" when a player picks a school that fits best for them."

To which Keys responded with:

"Literally Fam."

In his junior year, Tristen Keys received 58 passes and 14 touchdowns and covered 1,275 yards, taking Hattiesburg High to the 6A State title game.

