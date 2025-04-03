  • home icon
  • 5-star LSU commit Tristen Keys shares 2-word reaction to LSU and Miami target's bold take on college recruiting 

By Insiya Johar
Modified Apr 03, 2025 07:30 GMT
Tristen Keys shares 2-word reaction to LSU and Miami target
Tristen Keys shares 2-word reaction. Image Credit: Instagram/@5ways.tk

LSU commit Tristen Keys shared his thoughts on people claiming high school athletes chose schools based on NIL. In 2021, the NCAA legalized Name, Image and Likeness in college sports and since then, people have been divided about it, with recruitment being the one that they say is most affected.

On Monday, four-star IOL Lamar Brown, who is a target for the LSU Tigers and Miami Hurricanes, questioned those who claim that athletes pick schools because of NIL deals,

"Why people think it's always "money" when a player picks a school that fits best for them," Lamar Brown tweeted.
Rivalsdotcom posted this on their Instagram account and Tristen Keys shared it to his IG story on Wednesday, agreeing with Brown.

"Literally fam," Tristen Keys wrote.
Tristen Keys shares 2-word reaction via Instagram/@5ways.tk
A similar situation developed in February this year, when On3's Chad Simmons issued a statement regarding five-star signee Justus Terry's flip from Georgia Bulldogs to Texas, calling it: "just a straight-up better NIL package.". Even then, Terry had countered with the following statement.

"People say anything when you don't give them details on why you made your decision. That's the only thing people can think about NIL," Terry stated.

Keys plays high school football for Hattiesburg High School in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. He is the top player in Mississippi and wide receiver in the Class of 2026. He is ranked No.3 nationally.

Texas Aggies' on a hot trail after LSU commit-Tristen Keys

Keys committed to LSU Tigers in March and when he was asked about his decision, Keys called Brian Kelly's program as the place with the best development.

In an interview with On3's Chad Simmons, Tristen Keys called LSU the top receivers-producing factory and showed his eagerness to join the Tigers' roster.

“LSU has produced a lot of top receivers and I see them at WRU,” Keys told On3’s Chad Simmons. "I talk to coach Hankton a lot and it is a place I am very familiar with. I want to keep building my bond with them.”
However, even after Keys' commitment to the LSU Tigers, college programs are on a hot trail to pursue him. Last weekend, Keys visited Mike Elko's Texas A&M roster. He was seen with Class of 2027 QB Trae Taylor, who shared a photograph on X with the following caption.

"@AggieFootball."
Aside from the Tigers and Aggies, Keys has received offers from Ole Miss, USC, and Alabama, among others.

Edited by Ruth John S
