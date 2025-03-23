Former Philadelphia Eagles CB joins Indianapolis High School's coaching staff

On Mar. 17, former Philadelphia Eagles' cornerback Rashad Barksdale stepped down as defensive backs coach for Anderson Autrojans' roster and, three days later, joined Cathedral High School. He made the below announcement on X.

"New coaching chapter. Excited to join the Cathedral High School football coaching staff," Rashad Barksdale captioned the post.

Rashad Barksdale penned a thank you note on his X handle, announcing his departure from Anderson University Athletics as an assistant coach and start of a new chapter at Cathedral High School.

"I'm forever thankful for the opportunity Anderson University provided me with having my first college coaching opportunity. I learned a lot and built some great relationships with coaches and players the last few years. I won't be returning for a third season. Thank You U," Rashad Barksdale wrote.

Rashad Barksdale kicked off his NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles as the 201st pick in the sixth round of the 2007 draft, but he was released by the Eagles during the preseason. He debuted his first season with the Kansas City Chiefs, becoming the first man in Albany history to land in the NFL, alongside being named to a 53-man roster.

He later went on to play football for the New York Giants, New York Jets, Arizona Cardinals, Calgary Stampeders, Kansas City Command, Tampa Bay Storm and the Cleveland Gladiators

He is the founder of an NGO called the 'It's Ok Dream' foundation, which raises money to help students enroll in college and runs a sports management business for CrossFit athletes, per Barksdale's LinkedIn.

Rashad Barksdale's Cathedral High School ranks under the Top 10 High Schools in Indiana High School circuit

Rashad Barksdale begins a new chapter with Cathedral High's coaching staff. The school is a 14x state champion and boasts the most wins in the state of Indiana, per Cathedral Football's official X handle. In the 2024-25 season, Cathedral High School's Fighting Irish hold an overall record of 6-4 and are ranked No.7 in Indiana per MaxPreps.

In the last ten games, the Fighting Irish hold a 6-4 record. In the last game they played, they lost 24-7 to Lawrence North Wildcats, who are ranked No.2 in Indiana.

