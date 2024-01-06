The LSU Tigers have made a significant coaching change as they are adding Missouri defensive coordinator Blake Baker to join the staff in the same role. This is very intriguing as he signed a contract extension with Missouri a few weeks ago and was a significant part of the program's Cotton Bowl victory.

Ahead of the Cotton Bowl, Baker spoke to reporters about turning down coaching opportunities to remain with Mizzou.

"A lot of it, honestly, has to do with my happiness and my family's happiness in Columbia. There were some possible other opportunities out there, but Coach (Eli Drinkwitz) is a phenomenal guy to work for. He's first-class in everything that he does. And really, I feel like we have unfinished business still here at Missouri."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

LSU offers Blake Baker a new contract

Not much later, Blake Baker is rumored to have signed a three-year deal for $2.2 million annually, making him one of the highest-paid coordinators in college football. This will be a significant improvement from Baker's contract extension with Missouri that was set to pay him $1.1m a year.

This also gives him a chance to return to Baton Rogue as he was part of the coaching staff in 2021 under then head coach Ed Orgeron, being the linebackers coach, before leaving for Missouri. Besides Missouri, Baker has also worked at Louisana Tech and Miami.

Also Read: Fan puts forth hypothesis of $280 million TV deal for the Pac-12 and AAC superconference if Oliver Luck succeeds in negotiating a fair deal

Will the hire of Blake Baker fix the LSU Tigers' defense?

The LSU Tigers have been an excellent offensive team as they led all of college football with 45.5 points per game throughout the 2023 season. However, their defense needs a lot of work as they gave up 27.8 points per game, which was 80th in Division I football.

Including the ReliaQuest Bowl against the Wisconsin Badgers, there were eight games in which the Tigers allowed 30+ points. With Brian Kelly changing staff, hiring Blake Baker to fix all of the issues on the defensive side of the ball is definitely a smart hire. Baker has shown to coach a defense well, as Missouri was one of the best defenses in the country.

The Tigers allowed 416.6 total yards per game during the 2023 season and Baker is going to need to address the issues. If Baker can coach up the defense to be decent, this LSU program should be in the 12-team playoff in 2024.

Also Read: 6 ACC schools rumored to follow FSU's footsteps in suing the conference to nullify $572 million GoR in pursuit of new home