LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier once revealed reasons behind not transferring from Brian Kelly’s team

LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier has remained steadfast in his commitment to the Tigers, having been a backup for two years as he enters his third season in Baton Rouge. During a press conference on Aug. 15, 2023, Nussmeier discussed his decision to stay with the Brian Kelly-coached Tigers instead of transferring.

Nussmeier linked his deep relationship to his home state and the desire to help the Tigers win a national championship.

“Coming back, I don’t think it was that hard of a decision for me,” Nussmeier said. "This is where I want to be. My roots are in this state. This is my home. It means something to me to represent LSU and to represent this state and these fans.

“Also, with my teammates and coaches, I’ve learned to build relationships with the new staff. I have a lot of love for them. With my teammates, I wanted to finish what we started.”

“I think what I wanted to get out of this year was the same thing I want to get out of any year,” Nussmeier said in 2023. "I’m always in competition with what I have the potential to be, not with what I am now. I think that’s kind of the mindset that I’ve taken.”

Speaking at the Manning Passing Academy in June, Nussmeier explained his rationale for staying put.

“I felt like this was the place I was supposed to be, I felt like God put me here for a reason,” Nussmeier said. “And like I said earlier, I felt like it was just my responsibility. Hopefully, it will pay off in the long run, and if it doesn’t, then that wasn’t His plan either.”

As the 2024 season has begun, Garrett Nussmeier is up for starting the job, even with the addition of AJ Swann, a transfer quarterback with prior SEC experience. He remains focused on continual improvement as the chance to remain the QB1 for the rest of the season hangs in balance.

Garrett Nussmeier prepares for his first season as LSU’s starting QB

Garrett Nussmeier steps into the role of LSU's starting quarterback for the first time, taking over from Jayden Daniels. Daniels was the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner and second overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. Nussmeier is not daunted by the legacy left behind.

“I think pressure is a privilege. I’m blessed to be where I am," Nussmeier told Fox News Digital. "I don’t feel the pressure to try and be the next Jayden Daniels or the next Joe Burrow. I’m here to be the best Garrett Nussmeier I can be.”

Reflecting on his readiness, Nussmeier said:

"I’ve always prided myself on my preparation, even as a backup. I’m excited because I’ve been preparing for this moment for a long time."

Garrett Nussmeier and the No. 13 Tigers will face a tough test early in the season facing No. 23 USC.

