The LSU Tigers did not finish last season as expected. They had a 10-3 record and finished No. 12 in both the AP and the coaches polls after starting the season at No. 5 in both polls.

Despite having a Heisman Trophy winner, quarterback Jayden Daniels, coach Brian Kelly's team did not get to the coveted college football playoff spots and lost the talented quarterback and wide receiver Malik Nabers to the NFL draft.

The Tigers have been back in spring training ahead of the 2024 spring game on Saturday. After training on Wednesday, Kelly summarized his feelings about his team so far.

“Overall, I think we walk away here with a better understanding of our football team and the strengths and weakness and where we need to go in the offseason,” Kelly said.

LSU Spring Game 2024

The LSU Tigers spring game will be played on Saturday, April 13, 2024, at 2 p.m. ET and will not be televised. But it will be available for streaming on ESPN+ and SEC Network+.

Report from LSU spring camp

There is a battle for the No. 2 quarterback spot for the Tigers between Rickie Collins, who was No. 3 last year, and Vanderbilt transfer AJ Swann. Garrett Nussmeier is expected to be the No. 1.

Swann threw for 2,731 yards resulting in 22 touchdowns and nine interceptions last season as the starting quarterback for the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Collins played in the Tigers' 72-10 win against Grambling, throwing for two yards and rushing for six yards.

“There’s a battle going on there now for that number two position,” Kelly said. “AJ and Rickie are battling that out right now. They’re going to play a lot on Saturday. That’s a pretty good battle right now.”

The standout player for LSU during spring camp has been wide receiver Kyren Lacy with college football insiders pointing out the instinctive connection he has with Nussmeier.

Brian Kelly highlighted Lacy's growth.

“[Lacy] was easily distracted at times (before). What has happened here more than anything else is he has found the right zone to be in as it relates to practicing and preparation," Kelly said. "I think he learned a lot last year watching Malik and BT and the way they came to practice every day and how they performed.”

The LSU Tigers will have the chance to dip into the transfer portal, but most of the pieces that will make up the 2024 roster are already in place.

