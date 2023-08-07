IN PHOTOS: LSU Football kick off camp, Brian Kelly's revamped staff catches sight of the 2023 season

LSU football head coach Brian Kelly

and his revamped staff kicked off fall camp in preparation for the incoming season.

LSU football was not expected to reach the SEC title game and win the SEC West championship last season but they did so, under Brian Kelly. This season, the stakes have been raised after last season's stellar showing.

Kelly acknowledged that the pressure is on now that he's in his second year. In an interview with 247 Sports' Josh Pate, Kelly said:

“Well, you know I think it’s natural into year two that you have higher expectations. So they know that this football team has improved. We took over a team that had 39 scholarships and we got to the SEC West championship. Now that’s not enough."

Defensive line coach Jimmy Lindsey stepped away from his role recently due to health issues. Kelly explained he himself was waiting on a health update about him.

Kelly has never been shy to point out his expectations for LSU football and his confident answer a few weeks ago, earned him plaudits.

"If we continue to do what we are doing, we will be able to compete against Georgia."

To win a national championship, Kelly would likely have to get past either Kirby Smart's Georgia Bulldogs or Nick Saban's Alabama Crimson Tide.

To pile even more pressure on Kelly, other LSU programs including the men's baseball and women's basketball teams won national championships last season.

Brian Kelly's response to possible use of AI in sports

Brian Kelly speaking during the SEC media days made journalists and fans sit up and take notice of his response to an interesting question.

When asked about the possible use of AI in sports, he gave a thoughtful response.

“It’s an intriguing opportunity,” Kelly said. “I think there’s room for it. I think it has some intriguing opportunities in recruiting. We spend a lot of time on profiles, recruiting profiles, and the intangibles or the traits that we’re looking for particular players."

He expounded on various ways that AI could be used by elite college programs.

“I think AI has an opportunity, maybe to create that kind of model for us relative to who is that kind of player out there all over the country, without making a mistake. I think that there’s going to be room for it, and I think it’s exciting and something that we’re about to venture into.”

If Brian Kelly can get AI working for him sooner rather than later, there's a good chance he could topple college football giants Alabama and Georgia.