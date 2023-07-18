"We will be able to compete against Georgia": Brian Kelly's honest reaction to LSU stacking up against the National Champs

The LSU Tigers did extremely well in the first year under head coach Brian Kelly. They won the SEC West Division with a 10-4 (6-2) record and made the Conference Championship Game against the Georgia Bulldogs.

During the question and answer portion of his 2023 SEC Media Days availability, Kelly was asked if they can compete with the likes of the Bulldogs in the conference. He stated that if they continue their process that they will.

"If we continue to do what we are doing, we will be able to compete against Georgia." h/t Saturday Down South

They struggled to defend against the Bulldogs in the championship game as they ended up losing 50-30. However, things are looking up for Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers in the SEC over the next few years.

What can Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers do to be serious threats in the SEC?

Head coach Brian Kelly has shown the ability to be a winner. In his career as a head coach, he has a record of 273-100-2 with a pair of NCAA Division II Championships in 2002 and 2003 with Grand Valley State. Kelly's teams have won at least 10 games every season since 2017 so he has created a winning culture everywhere he goes.

The LSU Tigers are in the toughest college football conference in the country as they are competing with the Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs every year. Not to mention the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns join the conference in 2024. Things are not going to get easier to find their way to the top of the SEC.

However, the abolishment of divisions in 2024 can help them out as they can focus on being in the top two in the SEC to make the SEC Championship Game. Brian Kelly has been focused on recruiting and in his second year with the program, he is beginning to get his type of players on board.

This is likely the final season for quarterback Jayden Daniels, so finding a quarterback that can fit Kelly's system is critical. They have some holes in the roster that they need to fix but once they can continue to create a solid secondary and get a lead running back, they should be in great shape.

It is not going to happen overnight, but in a few years, the LSU Tigers might be a powerhouse in the SEC.

