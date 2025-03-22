LSU’s Brian Kelly makes stance clear on RB John Emery’s desire to play a 7th year

John Emery has dealt with injuries throughout his collegiate football career. The once highly touted collegiate prospect has missed significant time over the years while being a member of the LSU Tigers.

Due to such absences, Emery is looking to return for a seventh collegiate football season. The dynamic running back has indicated his intention to remain with the LSU Tigers for the 2025-26 season.

However, LSU coach Brian Kelly said that this week's social media post was the first the LSU staff had heard of John Emery Jr. potentially returning to football.

According to Jerit Roser, Kelly said:

"We love John, and we'll be supportive in any way that we can, but we're set in terms of the running back."

He added:

"If he's granted another year of eligibility. He's certainly a man that can help somebody in the Power Four."

Hence, it's looking unlikely that Emery will continue his college football career in Louisiana. The team is stacked at the running back position. That means that Emery would be better served transferring to a program where he'll prove his ability to play at the highest level.

How did John Emery perform in 2024?

John Emery entered the 2024 season optimistic of having put his injury woes behind. He participated in the first game of the season versus the USC Trojans.

However, Emery's season was cut short following a non-contact injury sustained in the week of the Nicholls game. It was a rather unfortunate event considering that Emery had amassed 61 rushing yards on 10 carries in the season opener.

Unfortunately, it turned out to be his only appearance for the season. That injury further cast doubt on his ability to be a workhorse back at either the collegiate or professional level.

If Emery is to depart LSU, he'll be leaving with a stat line of 1,123 rushing yards and 14 TDs in 38 games (five of which were starts). Furthermore, he missed the majority of the 2023 and 2024 seasons due to knee injuries.

On the positive side, Emery graduated from LSU in May 2024 with a degree in interdisciplinary studies. Hence, he'll always have a backup option once his football career winds down.

