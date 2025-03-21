"Jesus bro go get a job" "Absolutely crazy": Fans bewildered by LSU RB John Emery's return for seventh season

Running back John Emery finalized a decision regarding his collegiate future. He has been a part of the LSU Tigers since 2019. Unfortunately, his collegiate career has been marred with injuries and academic troubles that led to him missing out on significant playing time on the field.

Ad

On Thursday, John Emery announced that he is returning for his seventh and final collegiate campaign this upcoming season. The news was shared through a post by Young PlayMakers sports agency. The post did not specify whether he would continue playing for the LSU Tigers or be a part of another team.

"One last ride! @johne4_ is returning to college football for his final season. Can't wait to see him leave it all on the field. Let's get it. Contact @ypmsports for all NIL enquiries," the post read.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans took to the comments to share their thoughts and opinions on John Emery's decision. Some of them trolled the running back for playing in college for seven years.

"Jesus bro get a job," one fan said.

"At this point, get a job at the post office and start a family my guy," another fan commented.

"Bro has been playing since (Donald) Trump's first term," this fan stated.

Ad

A few others wished Emery the very best for his seventh season and were in awe of his determination.

"Seven seasons of college football...Absolutely crazy," this fan said.

"It is what it is. We are all on our own journey in life. Wishing him the best," another fan commented.

"This guy has endured a lot I'm pulling for him," one fan stated.

Ad

John Emery's history with injuries overshadowed his collegiate potential

Emery was a five-star prospect in the class of 2019 out of Destrehan High School. He played in 10 games as a true freshman while recording 188 yards and four TDs rushing. The LSU Tigers, under former HC Ed Oregon, went on to become the undefeated national champions that season.

After the COVID-19 shortened 2020 campaign, Emery missed out on the entirety of the 2021 season and a few games from the 2022 campaign. This was because he was declared academically ineligible, meaning that he didn't meet the NCAA minimum academic requirements to participate in games.

Ad

During the 2023 campaign, Emery played in seven games due to an ACL injury. He suffered another ACL injury last year and was ruled out for the entirety of the season after just one game. In short, Emery played in only 38 games during his six-season stint with the Tigers and tallied a total of 1,123 yards and 14 TDs rushing.

Last season, Brian Kelly and the Tigers finished with a 9-4 campaign and a Texas Bowl victory over Baylor. It will be interesting to see if John Emery joins the Tigers for one last hurrah or moves with another team in the transfer portal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

LSU Tigers Fan? Check out the latest LSU Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.