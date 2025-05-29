Maalik Murphy goes viral after EA CFB 26 trailer shows Oregon State QB throwing an interception

Maalik Murphy is gearing up for his fourth season of college football. Murphy spent two years with the Texas Longhorns and one with the Duke Blue Devils. Now, he's on his way to represent the Oregon State Beavers in the 2025 CFB season.

With Murphy set to compete for the starting job at Oregon State, he's gone viral in the offseason. Murphy was featured in the EA CFB 26 trailer tossing a back-breaking interception. CFB fans had a lot to say about the gaming footage on X (formerly known as Twitter):

One said, "The Maalik Murphy Experience™️"

Another stated, "Damn, Maalik Murphy picked off again."

A fan added, "maalik murphy int in cfb trailer NOOOOO"

However, others were rather sympathetic to Murphy's blooper.

One stated, "EA did Maalik Murphy dirty with this trailer... Dang EA... 🫣"

Another said, "They did Maalik Murphy so dirty in this bro 😭😭😭"

One added, "They did Maalik Murphy dirty with this trailer."

Murphy was also featured in CFB 25 during his time with the Duke Blue Devils. He was rated 81 in the game and threw passes to Blue Devils pass catchers like wide receivers Jordan Moore and Sahmir Hagans, and tight end Jeremiah Hasley.

Murphy's choice to throw an interception is likely a coincidence rather than a willing slight. The pocket-passing quarterback had a great 2024 campaign with Duke and threw more than twice as many touchdowns as interceptions.

What's next for Maalik Murphy?

Maalik Murphy set a new touchdown record for Duke in the 2024 CFB season. His 26 touchdowns were a new season benchmark for a Blue Devil, and he achieved the feat after 12 starts for the program.

However, Murphy elected to enter the transfer portal and chose to move to the Oregon State Beavers for potentially his final season of collegiate football. He decided on December 19, 2024, and Beavers fans are eagerly waiting for their new shot caller.

The Oregon State Beavers are getting a skilled passer of the ball with Murphy throwing for at least one touchdown in 11 games. He also threw two or more TDs in nine games in 2024. Hence, he'll bring surefire productivity and bowl game eligibility to an Oregon State side that is sorely missing both.

The Beavers missed out on the playoffs, so they could use some inspired quarterback play in the upcoming campaign. Their regular season starts with a game versus California on Aug. 30th and ends against Washington State on Nov. 29th.

