Maalik Murphy transfer portal: 5 landing spots for Texas QB ft. Ohio State, Oregon and more

Texas Longhorns quarterback Maalik Murphy could be entering the transfer portal very soon.

Murphy was the Longhorns' backup quarterback this past season, but with Quinn Ewers possibly returning for another season, his future with the program is murky. Arch Manning remains the quarterback of the future for Texas, so many expect Murphy to enter the transfer portal.

If Murphy does seek a move away from Texas, here are five landing spots for the quarterback.

Maalik Murphy transfer portal landing spots

#1, Ohio State

It was announced Monday that Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord will enter the transfer portal after Ryan Day was noncommittal about his status as the Buckeyes' starting QB.

With Ohio State needing a new quarterback, Maalik Murphy would be a perfect fit for the Buckeyes.

Murphy could come in and start immediately or sit behind someone for a year and become the starting quarterback in two seasons. But Murphy is an excellent passer with a cannon of an arm who should be able to play well in the Big Ten.

#2, Oregon

The Oregon Ducks will be searching for a new quarterback with Bo Nix going to the NFL.

Oregon will continue to have a top offense even without Nix, and Murphy would be a solid fit for the Ducks. It would also be a chance for Murphy to play closer to home and return to the West Coast.

#3, USC

The USC Trojans will likely lose Caleb Williams to the NFL, and getting a local player in Maalik Murphy to replace him makes a lot of sense.

Murphy is from Inglewood, California, and will likely be in college football for another two or three more years. USC could solidify its quarterback position for a couple of seasons with Murphy.

#4, Auburn

The Auburn Tigers desperately need a new quarterback, and all signs point to them going to the transfer portal to land a QB1.

Maalik Murphy has experience playing big-time schools and, in his limited action this season, looked like he could be a team's starting quarterback.

Murphy went 40 for 71 for 477 yards for three touchdowns and three interceptions, and he will only continue to get better.

#5, Florida

The Florida Gators have Graham Mertz as their starting quarterback but should look at the transfer portal to add some competition.

Even if Mertz beats out Murphy for the 2024 season, the California native could take over as the Gators starting quarterback in 2025. It would allow Murphy to continue to learn the offense and develop as a pocket passer.