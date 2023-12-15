Top 5 Maalik Murphy transfer destinations after Texas QB hits portal

Texas quarterback Maalik Murphy has entered the transfer portal. Murphy was the Longhorns' backup quarterback this season, behind Quinn Ewers, and started two games when Ewers was hurt.

However, with the expectation that Ewers will be back in 2024, and Arch Manning still with the program, Murphy decided to enter the transfer portal, which was a tough decision for him:

"I hate it, I hate it," Murphy told ESPN. "I'm super invested in this team. Everything that we've done along the way and all the work we've put in together, it's hard to walk away, especially at this point during the season.

"It's nothing against Texas at all. I'm doing this purely for me and my future. In my eyes, I'll always be a Longhorn and a part of this great team."

Coach Steve Sarkisian, meanwhile, said that it's tough to lose Murphy but knows Texas wouldn't be in the college football playoff without him.

“That stuff is always difficult, but Maalik has been an awesome teammate and a great guy to be around,” Steve Sarkisian said. “We wouldn’t be in the position that we’re in without him.”

Now, with Murphy in the transfer portal, here are five potential landing spots for him.

Potential landing spots for Maalik Murphy

#1 Ohio State

The Ohio State Buckeyes need a quarterback, as Kyle McCord is in the transfer portal.

The Buckeyes have yet to land a new quarterback, but Cam Ward has been linked to Ohio State. If Ward does commit to the Buckeyes, it would immediately rule out Murphy to Ohio State.

Murphy showed success this season as a pocket passer, as he went 40-for-71 for 477 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. Murphy would be able to be the Buckeye starter for multiple seasons, which is also a plus.

#2 Baylor

The Baylor Bears hired Jake Spavital as their new offensive coordinator, and he should pique the interest of Maalik Murphy.

Spavital is known for running a pass-heavy offense, which should intrigue Murphy, as he's a pass-first quarterback. Murphy would be able to excel in his system, and it would allow the California native to show he can be a future NFL quarterback.

#3 Duke

Duke is reportedly interested in Maalik Murphy after last year's starting quarterback Riley Leonard went to Notre Dame.

According to college football insider, Tom Loy, Duke is very interested in Murphy and could be a frontrunner:

"I was told (Duke is) definitely the team to watch."

Murphy made it clear thatt he wants the opportunity to start, and should he transfer to the Blue Devils, it would allow him to start right away.

"I just want to be in a position where I can play," Murphy said. "I don't want to be waiting around and see what happens or anything like that. I'd rather kick-start my career while I can."

#4 South Carolina

The South Carolina Gamecocks have reportedly shown interest in Maalik Murphy.

The Gamecocks had Spencer Rattler as their starting quarterback for the last two seasons, but he's off to the NFL. Also, redshirt freshman quarterback Tanner Bailey and redshirt sophomore quarterback Colten Gauthier are in the transfer portal.

The Gamecocks will need to overhaul their offense and ESPN's Pete Thamel has linked Murphy to South Carolina.

#5 Michigan

The Michigan Wolverines are the final time as a possible landing spot for Maalik Murphy.

According to Thamel, if JJ McCarthy leaves Michigan to go to the NFL, the Wolverines will be active in the transfer portal, and Murphy could be atop their list.

“If JJ McCarthy leaves Michigan, that could be another potential landing spot down the line,” Thamel said.

However, Dante Moore has been linked to Michigan, so if the Wolverines land the former UCLA Bruins quarterback, it likely will rule out Maalik Murphy to the Big Ten champion.

