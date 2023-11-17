Longhorns HC Steve Sarkisian drops a forever hack to counter sign-stealing, reveals how he changed signals and improved communication with players

Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian has come forward with his own solution to end the problem of sign-stealing. Since last month, the Michigan Wolverines and their coach Jim Harbaugh have been the center of attention following allegations of sign-stealing that rocked the CFB world.

Initially, Michigan staff member Connor Stalions was fired from his position as the alleged mastermind behind the whole scandal. Now, Harbaugh himself has been suspended for the remaining games of the regular season.

Steve Sarkisian believes that the best solution to this problem is integrating the system of coach-to-player radio communication.

During the SEC teleconference on Thursday, the Texas Longhorns coach talked in favor of having helmet radios implemented in college football. He wants things to be just like in the NFL.

"Everybody write an article about why doesn't college football have coach-to-player communication so that I don't have to deal with sign stealing, and then I spend half my week changing signals and signs rather than coaching the game of football.

"It all just makes sense, it all makes sense to me. There is no shortage of money in college football cleary. So the idea that it is a competitive disadvantage for those that can't do it or stadiums aren't equipped to have that kind of technology, I don't buy it and I don't understand it. Anytime I turn on anything at night, if talking about college football, if not the first topic, the second topic is sign stealing," Sarkisian said.

Steve Sarkisian then went on to talk about how there are a lot of positive things going around in the world of college football. He thinks that the narrative should shift to positivity rather than focusing on negative aspects such as sign stealing.

"It should be at the forefront because I think what was going on was wrong. But at the end of the day, that shouldn't be at the forefront. There's too many great stories, too many great players around the country that are playing good football.

"Too many teams that are playing good football right now for us not to be talking about those things. We're talking about sign stealing. Like let's just fix that problem, it's not that hard. Let's get player-to-coach communication and move forward."

Steve Sarkisian is not worried about word downplay by Iowa State lineman Jarrod Hufford

The Texas Longhorns are set to face the Iowa State Cyclones in a thrilling encounter in Week 12. Prior to the game, Iowa State's Jarrod Hufford opened up about the Longhorns possessing an ego and how he and his team are planning to humble them.

However, Steve Sarkisian was not too worried about the comments, and stated that he and his team are focused on their mission for the season.

"The reality of it is, as much as that gets said publicly week to week or not week to week, our players hear things indirectly, we try not to put too much into that. We try to focus on our mission."

Can Steve Sarkisian lead the Longhorns to another victory and move a step forward to secure a berth in the playoffs?