Mac Jones once recalled similarities between Nick Saban's and Bill Belichick’s coaching styles

Mac Jones had his college football career under Nick Saban at Alabama before going on to play in the NFL under Bill Belichick at the New England Patriots. He joined a small group of players and was the only quarterback to have played under the two great coaches.

Ad

Having started as a quarterback under the two, Jones was questioned on their similarities. Saban and Belichick were old-time friends, worked together with the Cleveland Browns and went on to become the greatest coaches in different landscapes.

“I've been asked this question a million times,” Jones said three years ago, “but I think they are very similar in that they demand everything to be perfect, and they know what it takes to win.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I've been blessed to play for great coaches and been a part of great teams, and I think we have a really good team here with great chemistry and not only a great head coach but great assistant coaches, too.

“He does a great job of explaining how to win, and that's what a lot of great coaches do is you've got to understand what it takes and you have to execute it and go out there and do it, and that's your job as the player.”

Ad

Nick Saban won seven national championships in college football, with Mac Jones contributing to one of them. Bill Belichick, on the other hand, won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots. This made the two friends the greatest in college football and the NFL.

Ad

Mac Jones among the group of players to have played under Nick Saban and Bill Belichick

Mac Jones finds himself among the small group of players who have been lucky to play under Nick Saban and Bill Belichick. The quarterback had his college career at Alabama from 2017 to 2020 before he was drafted as a first-round pick by the New England Patriots in 2021.

Ad

The quarterback is joined by eight other players who had their college career with the Crimson Tide and played for the Patriots at some point in their careers. Here’s a look at the list:

Mac Jones, QB - Alabama (2017-2020) - Patriots (2021-2023)

Christian Barmore, DT - Alabama (2018-2020) - Patriots (2021-present)

Anfernee Jennings, LB - Alabama (2015-2019) - Patriots (2020-present)

Damien Harris, RB - Alabama (2015-2018) - Patriots (2019-2022)

Ad

Mack Wilson, LB - Alabama (2016-2018) - Patriots (2022-2023)

Dont'a Hightower, LB - Alabama (2008-2011) - Patriots (2012-2021)

Cyrus Jones, CB/PR - Alabama (2012-2015) - Patriots (2016-2017)

Xzavier Dickson, LB - Alabama (2011-2014) - Patriots (2015)

Brandon Deaderick, DT – Alabama (2005-2009) - Patriots (2010-2012)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.