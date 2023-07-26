MAC's Top 10 caliber college football programs disguised as Power 5 

There are a lot of strong college football programs littered throughout the Power Five. However, there are some teams that are not playing up to the caliber to the point where they should be taken out of Power Five conferences.

Let's take a deeper dive into 10 teams that should be taken away from those conferences.

Arizona State Sun Devils

The Arizona State Sun Devils have been trying to get things going. At this point, the Pac-12 might not even be a Power Five conference, and being a weak college football program is a terrible look.

Boston College Eagles

The Boston College Eagles have been one of the more interesting college football programs as they have had decent success. The biggest thing is the fact they are not playing well for more than a decade. Looking at the last 12 seasons, the Eagles are 65-83.

Indiana Hoosiers

The Indiana Hoosiers have been one of the worst college football programs record-wise as they are 480-680-38 thus far. Even looking at their 13 bowl games, they are 3-10 in those games. This is one of the worst Power Five college football programs and there is not much debate.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Of the programs in the top 100 in college football history in wins, only one team has a below-.500 record: the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Since 2015, they are also just 25-69, so that does not scream the top of the country in terms of college football programs.

Purdue Boilermakers

The Purdue Boilermakers seem to be turning a corner in the program after two successful seasons, but if you look at the last decade, things are not good. Since 2013, the Boilermakers have a putrid 45-74 record. They only spent five weeks in 131 seasons as the number-one ranked program.

Northwestern Wildcats

The Wildcats have made 16 bowl games throughout their 129 seasons and continue to look uninspired on the field. Northwestern has been ranked, but a 550-689-40 all-time record does not scream out a Power Five college football program. With the recent hazing allegation news and the firing of Pat Fitzgerald, it might be time for the Wildcats to take a step back.

Oregon State Beavers

The Oregon State Beavers have been struggling lately as they are 38-67 in their last nine years. It makes it tough to be considered a legitimate top team without success for an extended period of time.

Teams that Shouldn't be Power Five college football programs: Vanderbilt Commodores

Another team without much success as one of the Power Five college football programs. This will be the 100th season that they are in the Power Five and have only been ranked for 31 total weeks. The Commodores are 87-154 (.361 winning percentage) over the last 20 seasons and only made nine bowl games throughout the program's history.

Wake Forest Demon Deacons

This might be the most controversial program on the list due to its recent success. However, if you look at the program as a whole, there is no reason they should be considered a Power Five as they have a 478-673-31 record throughout their history. Wake Forest has been ranked in three of the previous four years but overall, it does not make sense for their college football program.

Syracuse Orange

The Orange are 43-66 in their last nine seasons and needs to figure out how to get going but are beginning to turn things around. However, they only have made 27 bowls in 121 seasons (22.3%) so they do not have much success as one of the Power Five college football programs.

