Malik Nabers 40 time: How fast is LSU WR?

Malik Nabers will be under the spotlight when the No. 14 LSU Tigers (6-2, 4-1 Southeastern Conference) travel to Tuscaloosa for a crunch matchup against the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1, 5-0 SEC).

Nabers is one of the top wide receivers in the nation and was ranked No. 2 in the 2022 league in terms of receiving yards. His ability to go beyond being a pass-catcher and blocking a player makes him stand out.

His performance against Mississippi State in September with 239 reception yards put him on the map of most sought-out wide receivers in college.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

How fast is Malik Nabers?

While he may lack a bit to qualify as one of the elite speedsters, Malik Nabers’ performance on the field observes a different saga altogether. With 4.40 seconds, his 40-yard dash line puts him in the 84th percentile for his position group. With Nabers on the team, LSU could beat Alabama and make the SEC title game.

This would give the Tigers an extra matchup and an outside shot at the College Football Playoff. Nabers will thus have a total of four games to set LSU’s career receiving yards record. If Nabers averages 146.5 yards in his remaining games, he'll hit the 3001 yards mark and set the record at the end of the regular season.

Malik Nabers player profile

There's a widespread opinion that Malik Nabers is a major reason behind the ascendance of LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels to a Heisman Trophy candidate, as well as the unit as a whole.

Nabers played football at Ovey Comeaux High School in Lafayette, after which the wide receiver formerly committed to Mississippi State. However, the offensive player changed his mind later and pledged allegiance to the LSU Tigers.

Standing at 6-foot, 200 lbs, Nabre received a three-star rating from ESPN and four-star evaluations from 247Sports and On3. However, he let his performance do the talking. After stamping his authority as LSU’s leading receiver in 2022, he became a hot property for the NFL draft.

Nabers had a great 2022 season with 72 receptions for 1,1017 yards and three rushing touchdowns. The MVP title win against the Purdue Boilermakers and the amazing outing against Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry helped Malik Nabers stand out as a season highlight. Better times await the talented WR, with speculations of him being a top 10-15 pick in the 2024 NFL draft.