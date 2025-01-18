"Man of the people": CFB world amazed by Pat McAfee's whopping donations at College GameDay

In 2024, Pat McAfee donated $1.15 million to charities and awarded $620,000 to participants through his College GameDay field goal kicking contest, according to the Pat McAfee Show CFO, Phil Mains.

The contest, which became a philanthropic phenomenon, gives one random fan at each College GameDay location a chance to kick a 33-yard field goal for cash prizes. McAfee often offers contestants additional attempts to win larger sums.

“Man of the people,” a fan wrote.

“Anyone who dislikes McAfee is just a hater. One of the best things to happen to GameDay,” another wrote.

“Most Valuable Pat,” one wrote.

“He rarely even talks about it on his show. That’s so cool. Money he gives out too, on his show. His college, his high school. Gives back man. Great dude dat yinzer,” a fan wrote.

“Pat McAfee makes ESPN Gameday 10x better,” another wrote.

“Ok, I’m liking this guy a little more. Just tell him to keep his fu**ing shirt on during the broadcast,” one wrote.

A significant portion of the charitable contributions supported Hurricane Helene relief efforts.

Pat McAfee's kicking contest on ESPN's College GameDay

Students who participated in Pat McAfee's kicking contest on ESPN's College GameDay experienced a once-in-a-lifetime moment.

At the University of Georgia on Nov. 16, 2014, Henry Silver won $200,000 with his successful kick, which also triggered an additional $400,000 donation to hurricane relief.

Earlier in October, Cal student Daniel earned $100,000 and helped secure $600,000 for hurricane victims.

The innovative kicking contest format combines fan participation with charitable giving, as McAfee frequently increases both prize money and donations when contestants attempt additional kicks.

Pat McAfee’s "Kicking is Easy" challenge has transformed a traditional football skill into a platform for supporting communities in need.

Pat McAfee joined ESPN College GameDay in 2022, signing a five-year, $85 million contract, per Sports Illustrated. The agreement pays him $17 million annually for hosting The Pat McAfee Show and appearing on College GameDay.

Also Read: Pat McAfee gives a shoutout to under-the-radar college QB in draft: "Nobody's talking about Will Howard"

