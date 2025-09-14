"Marcus Freeman is a total fraud": Notre Dame HC torched by fans for costly timeout error in heartbreaking 41-40 loss to Texas A&M

College football fans roasted Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman for calling a timeout while Texas A&M was going for it on fourth down.
The costly timeout by the fourth-year Fighting Irish coach allowed the Aggies to carve up a game-winning play that buried the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship finalists to 0-2 this season.
One fan described Freeman as a total fraud and called for a roster overhaul in the middle of the season.
"Marcus Freeman is a total fraud. Fire all of them! 0-2. Season is over!," the fan wrote on X.
Another fan couldn't believe the blunder Freeman committed with just 19 seconds left on the clock.
Other fans hurled choice words at Freeman after the last-second gaffe that allowed Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed to pass to Nate Boerkircher for an 11-yard touchdown that tied the game at 40. Randy Bond made the extra point that gave the victory to the Aggies.
No. 16 Texas A&M (3-0) broke its 13-game road losing streak to a Top 25 team with a win over Notre Dame.. The Aggies knocked off then-No. 3 Auburn on Nov. 8, 2014.
Reed went 17 of 37 for 360 yards and passed for two touchdowns and one interception for Texas A&M. He outclassed his Notre Dame counterpart, CJ Carr, who finished with 20-of-32 attempts for 293 yards with one touchdown and one interception.
Notre Dame's defense fails to stop Texas A&M's Le'Veon Moss and Mario Craver
Before Marcel Reed threw an 11-yard game-winning touchdown to Nate Boerkircher with 19 seconds left on the clock, Texas A&M's dynamic duo of Le'Veon Moss and Mario Craver were giving Notre Dame fits in the early goings.
Moss was a terror on the run, accumulating 81 yards in 20 carries with three touchdowns. Craver had seven receptions for 207 yards and a touchdown, outpacing the Fighting Irish's defense, which had their hands full in stopping the two.
The Aggies had 24 first downs, one ahead of their ACC foes. Texas A&M recorded 488 total yards while Notre Dame managed 429 yards.
The win could raise the Aggies' AP Top 25 rankings going into Week 4 while the Fighting Irish, who had a bye in Week 2, is expected to fall into the rankings following the defeat. Texas A&M is set to face No. 24-ranked Auburn (3-0) on Sept. 27, while Notre Dame locks horns with Purdue on Sept. 20.
