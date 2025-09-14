"Marcus Freeman is a total fraud": Notre Dame HC torched by fans for costly timeout error in heartbreaking 41-40 loss to Texas A&M

College football fans roasted Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman for calling a timeout while Texas A&M was going for it on fourth down.

The costly timeout by the fourth-year Fighting Irish coach allowed the Aggies to carve up a game-winning play that buried the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship finalists to 0-2 this season.

One fan described Freeman as a total fraud and called for a roster overhaul in the middle of the season.

"Marcus Freeman is a total fraud. Fire all of them! 0-2. Season is over!," the fan wrote on X.

Ian Jacques @ianjacques21 Marcus Freeman is a total fraud. Fire all of them! 0-2. Season is over!

Another fan couldn't believe the blunder Freeman committed with just 19 seconds left on the clock.

Alex Monaco @Alex__Monaco Texas A&M just stole the game why did Marcus Freeman call a timeout ​ #NotreDame #Aggies

Other fans hurled choice words at Freeman after the last-second gaffe that allowed Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed to pass to Nate Boerkircher for an 11-yard touchdown that tied the game at 40. Randy Bond made the extra point that gave the victory to the Aggies.

Kerby Smith @CoveredInSauce1 Marcus Freeman is so overrated dudes in game management is brain dead

junior. @ItsAll_UpHere I think Marcus Freeman is a idiot for calling that timeout

Kasey Hagen @SPCCleveland389 Marcus Freeman is legit a dumba**

Mullet Man Media @MulletManMedia Why the f*** is Marcus freeman calling a timeout? This mf always does this dumb a** shit.

No. 16 Texas A&M (3-0) broke its 13-game road losing streak to a Top 25 team with a win over Notre Dame.. The Aggies knocked off then-No. 3 Auburn on Nov. 8, 2014.

Reed went 17 of 37 for 360 yards and passed for two touchdowns and one interception for Texas A&M. He outclassed his Notre Dame counterpart, CJ Carr, who finished with 20-of-32 attempts for 293 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Notre Dame's defense fails to stop Texas A&M's Le'Veon Moss and Mario Craver

Before Marcel Reed threw an 11-yard game-winning touchdown to Nate Boerkircher with 19 seconds left on the clock, Texas A&M's dynamic duo of Le'Veon Moss and Mario Craver were giving Notre Dame fits in the early goings.

Moss was a terror on the run, accumulating 81 yards in 20 carries with three touchdowns. Craver had seven receptions for 207 yards and a touchdown, outpacing the Fighting Irish's defense, which had their hands full in stopping the two.

The Aggies had 24 first downs, one ahead of their ACC foes. Texas A&M recorded 488 total yards while Notre Dame managed 429 yards.

The win could raise the Aggies' AP Top 25 rankings going into Week 4 while the Fighting Irish, who had a bye in Week 2, is expected to fall into the rankings following the defeat. Texas A&M is set to face No. 24-ranked Auburn (3-0) on Sept. 27, while Notre Dame locks horns with Purdue on Sept. 20.

