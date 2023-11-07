Matt Rhule's first season as the head coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers football team is not going as planned. With Week 11 of the 2023 college football season approaching, Rhule has strong feelings about why Nebraska's record isn't as remarkable as he would want. Being a victim of Michigan's alleged sign-stealing is one of the concerns mentioned by the coach.

The Cornhuskers fell to a 47-5 loss against the Michigan Wolverines in front of their home fans at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska. Rhule expressed his unhappiness about the loss, which he attributed to Michigan’s alleged sign-stealing.

“I feel bad for our players, so we’re sitting at 5-4. We own 5-4," he said. "But we had one game where the team scouted us. We’ve had two games where replay was wrong. I mean that’s tough to swallow.”

However, fans have other perspectives on the fate of Matt Rhule’s team. Reacting to Rhule’s subtle reference on X (formerly Twitter), a fan wrote,

“Dude got beat by MSU and thinks scouting is the reason he lost to Michigan.”

Exploring Matt Rhule’s first season as head coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers

Rhule signed an eight-year, $74-million contract to become the 31st head coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers on November 26, 2022. He was chosen to head the Cornhuskers football team following a terrible 2022 season that saw the team finish with a 4-8 record.

Rhule has a reputation for turning around poorly performing football programs. He led the Temple Owls from a first-season record of 2-10 in 2013 to a 10-3 record and conference title in 2016. Similarly, he led the Baylor Bears from a 1-11 record in his first season to an 11-3 record when he left in 2019. So it made perfect sense that he was appointed to lead the Cornhuskers after their lackluster outing last season.

Rhule’s team opened the 2023 season with back-to-back losses against Minnesota and Colorado. It then bounced back to secure consecutive victories against Northern Illinois and LA Tech before falling to a heavy defeat against Michigan. Matt Rhule then led the Cornhuskers to three consecutive victories before Michigan State stopped their streak last weekend.

The Cornhuskers will get another chance to get back to winning ways in Week 11 when they face the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday.