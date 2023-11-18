Matt Rhule to Texas A&M theories gain momentum as interim HC Elijah Robinson reportedly has a history with Nebraska coach

Matt Rhule has become the latest name to be linked to the vacant head coaching position at Texas A&M. The Aggies are currently in search of a new HC after the firing of Jimbo Fisher following six seasons of underwhelming performances at the program.

The Nebraska head coach's name has been linked to the program due to his connection with the Aggies interim head coach Elijah Robinson. Rhule shares a long history with Robinson in college football, having worked together at two different programs, Temple and Baylor.

Elijah Robinson has already reiterated his commitment to working under any coach that is brought in by Texas A&M, a couple of college football enthusiasts feel Matt Rhule is a good option. Rhule made a return to college football ahead of the 2023 season after only three seasons in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers.

Matt Rhule’s reaction to Elijah Robinson’s opportunity

Matt Rhule happens to be one of the most elated individuals following the announcement of Elijah Robinson as the interim head coach of Texas A&M. The former Penn State linebacker was happy his former assistant is making progress in his coaching career.

Speaking during his press conference earlier this week, Rhule explained how he felt about the opportunity given to Nebraska:

“I was fired up. He’s like my blood. I love Elijah. I hired Elijah at Temple, to be the defensive line coach. He was player development at Penn State, and got put on the field for a little bit. I didn’t know Elijah, Fran Brown, who’s the defensive backs coach at Georgia, recommended him to me.

“You can’t talk about someone who’s better with people. Elite recruiter. Tremendous man. Great defensive line coach. Was with me at Temple. Went with me to Baylor. Then he just got too expensive, I couldn’t keep him.”

Matt Rhule backing Elijah Robinson for the job

While Matt Rhule is getting linked to taking the Texas A&M job, the coach is rather hoping Elijah Robinson is given the job permanently by the Aggies.

“He’s had opportunity after opportunity. He really loved A&M, and wanted to stay there. I think it’s a great choice for them, for the interim coach. I hope he gets consideration to be the head coach because people in college football know who he is.”

Despite being slim, there's a chance that Elijah Robinson will become the next head coach of Texas A&M. The program is notably looking for a long-term coach that matches its ambition and it's not clear if they see Robinson as one.