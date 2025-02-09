Matthew Golden NFL draft 2025: Projecting top 3 landing spots for Texas WR ft. Washington

Wide receiver Matthew Golden transferred to Texas this past season after two seasons at Houston. He immediately established himself as the No. 1 receiving option in his first season with the Longhorns. He registered 58 receptions for 987 yards and nine TDs. He led the team in receiving yards and was a big part of the Longhorns reaching the CFP semifinals.

Golden can step up in big moments and had more than 100 yards in two games last season. He had 162 yards in the SEC championship game against Georgia. Then he recorded 149 yards in a double overtime victory over Arizona State in the CFP quarterfinals.

Pro Football Focus has Matthew Golden as the No. 24-ranked player in the draft. He could be a steal for any team looking to take a receiver in the late first or early second round.

Top three landing spots for Texas WR Matthew Golden

#1. Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders' rebuild is going quicker than most people expected. In their first season with quarterback Jayden Daniels, the Commanders reached the NFC championship game. The downside to accelerating the rebuild is the Commanders do not get a high draft pick this season. So, they cannot take one of the top receiving options in the draft.

Fortunately, Matthew Golden is someone that the Commanders might be able to select with the 29th pick. While there's no certainty Golden will still be available, he would complement Daniels.

#2. Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens offense is about to become expensive. With running back Derrick Henry set to hit free agency after next season, the Ravens will have two of the most expensive offensive players in the league, Henry and Lamar Jackson. As a result, they will need to supplement that talent with cheap options.

Although Jackson is a great runner, he needs strong receivers for the offense to be effective. Matthew Golden could be a good option for the Ravens with the 27th pick.

#3. Buffalo Bills

It is no secret that the Buffalo Bills are not as deep offensively as they were a few years ago. QB Josh Allen has become a one-man army on the offense, which has worked for them. However, to give themselves a better chance to win the Super Bowl, they need to find cheap offensive options in the draft. They should select Golden with the 30th pick if he's available.

