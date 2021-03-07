McNeese State Cowboys vs #24 Southeastern Louisiana Lions Prediction & Match Preview - March 6, 2021 | FCS College Football

The McNeese State Cowboys are coming off a tough home loss to the Incarnate Word Cardinals last weekend. They are now heading to Hammond, Louisiana, to meet the Southeastern Louisiana Lions. The Cowboys are looking to bounce back by knocking off the 24th ranked Lions on the road.

The Southeastern Louisiana Lions are coming off a hard-fought road loss to Sam Houston State in their opening week. Southeastern State scored in all four quarters against Sam Houston State. Unfortunately the Lions defense could not come up with a stop when they needed it the most last weekend.

McNeese State will be making the short two-hour trip across the state of Louisiana to play their in-state rival. This game is a make or break for both teams due to the shortened season. If either program wants to make a run at the FCS playoffs, they must win on Saturday.

McNeese State Cowboys vs #24 Southeastern Louisiana Lions Head-to-Head | FCS Football

Southeastern Louisiana Lions

McNeese State Cowboys and #24 Southeastern Louisiana Lions are set to meet for the 36th time. The Cowboys currently lead the overall head-to-head record (21-14) against the Lions. McNeese State has struggled against Southeastern Louisiana on the road, posting a (7-10) record.

The head-to-head meetings started during the 1960 season when the McNeese State Cowboys walked away with a 21-6 victory. McNeese State owns the longest win streak between the two programs, winning six straight games between 2006-2011.

McNeese State Cowboys vs #24 Southeastern Louisiana Lions Team News | FCS Football

McNeese State Cowboys

The McNeese State Cowboys are led by their senior quarterback Cody Orgeron. Orgeron has thrown for 372 yards and three touchdowns in the first two games of the spring season. He currently leads the Cowboys in rushing as well, with 180 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

Cody Orgeron has built tremendous chemistry with wide receivers Josh Matthews and Trevor Begue. Matthews registered seven catches for 88 yards and a touchdown, while Begue recorded four receptions for 62 yards and one touchdown.

The Cowboys are led by their linebacker Darius Daniels and defensive lineman Mason Kinsey. Daniels has registered 17 total tackles in the two games of the spring season. Kinsey has recorded 17 total tackles, two tackles for loss, and one sack.

#24 Southeastern Louisiana Lions

SE Louisiana Lions

The Southeastern Louisiana Lions are led by their head coach Frank Scelfo. Scelfo led the Lions to the FCS playoffs for just the third time in school history during the 2019 season. The Lions defeated two top-ten opponents in 2019 under Frank Scelfo.

The Southeastern Louisiana Lions are being led by their quarterback Cole Kelley, who threw for 462 yards and four touchdowns in their first game of the spring season. Cole Kelley completed 67% of his passes in Week 1. He registered a quarterback rating of 166.05 as well.

Kelley has two reliable targets in the wide receiver position. C.J. Turner and Austin Mitchell both went over 100 yards receiving against Sam Houston State. Both Turner and Mitchell caught touchdown passes from Cole Kelley as well.

McNeese State Cowboys vs #24 Southeastern Louisiana Lions Projected Starters | FCS Football

McNeese State Cowboys

QB: Cody Orgeron

RB: J'Cobi Skinner

WR: Josh Matthews, Trevor Begue, Deonta McMahon

TE: Jamal Pettigrew

#24 Southeastern Louisiana Lions

QB: Cole Kelley

RB: Morgan Ellison

WR: C.J. Turner, Austin Mitchell, Anthony Spurlock

TE: Matt DeBlaiso

McNeese State Cowboys vs #24 Southeastern Louisiana Lions Prediction | FCS Football

The McNeese State Cowboys have struggled on the road against Southeastern Louisiana. The Lions are coming off a loss where they put up just 38 points. Southeastern Louisiana can definitely move the football against the Cowboys defense.

The Lions defense will be too much for Cody Orgeron to overcome in their meeting on Saturday. At the other end as well, SE Lousiana's offense looks to be too strong for Cowboys defense. The Lions will most likely get their first win of the season and remain ranked in the top 25 against the McNeese State Cowboys.

Prediction: #24 Southeastern Louisiana Lions 24, McNeese State Cowboys 14