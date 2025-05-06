"Mel Kiper is taking this hard": CFB fans left in splits as Colorado fan sues NFL for $100M over Shedeur Sanders’ chaotic draft slide

The Cleveland Browns selected Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 draft. However, it wasn't on Day 1 or 2, but rather on Day 3, a far cry from Mel Kiper's pre-draft projection. All 32 teams in the league passed up on the former Colorado star in the draft before the Browns ended a monumental slide.

Following the events in Green Bay, Wisconsin, a Colorado fan identified as John Doe (based on court documents) has sued the NFL for $100M due to the emotional distress caused by Shedeur Sanders' draft slide.

Fans have caught wind of the lawsuit and are having a field day at Kiper's expense on X (formerly known as Twitter),

A fan added, "Yo @MelKiperESPN is that you?"

Another said, "John Doe = Mel Kiper."

However, some pointed their fingers at other notable figures.

A fan chimed in, "100% has to be @NFL_DovKleiman."

Another stated, "Found him @joelklatt"

Mel Kiper had a meltdown on TV after Sanders went undrafted until Day 3. He criticized NFL teams for passing up on the 2024 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award winner.

Kiper has been grading prospects for decades, and he hardly sees a slide as significant as Sanders'. The veteran draft analyst will likely be watching Sanders and the Browns closely in the coming seasons.

Shedeur Sanders went from potential Round 1 lock to Round 5 pick

Numerous scouting platforms projected Shedeur Sanders as a Top 5-10 pick in this year's draft. The New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns, New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders were credited as potential landing spots.

However, the Giants selected Jaxson Dart in the first round, the Steelers selected Will Howard, and the Browns selected Dillon Gabriel in Round 3, before drafting Sanders two rounds later. The Saints selected Tyler Shough and the Raiders chose Tommy Mellott and Cam Miller. Even the team that drafted Sanders has four other quarterbacks on its roster heading into the 2025 campaign.

Sanders will fancy his chances of making an impression in training camp and preseason. He is competing against Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel for the QB1 spot in Week 1 (Deshaun Watson is currently injured). The former Colorado Buffaloes superstar will have a chip on his shoulder heading into his rookie season as he looks to prove all 31 teams that passed up on him wrong.

