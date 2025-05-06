  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "Mel Kiper is taking this hard": CFB fans left in splits as Colorado fan sues NFL for $100M over Shedeur Sanders’ chaotic draft slide

"Mel Kiper is taking this hard": CFB fans left in splits as Colorado fan sues NFL for $100M over Shedeur Sanders’ chaotic draft slide

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified May 06, 2025 22:22 GMT
&quot;Mel Kiper is taking this hard&quot;: CFB fans left in splits as Colorado fan sues NFL for $100M over Shedeur Sanders&rsquo; chaotic draft slide
"Mel Kiper is taking this hard": CFB fans left in splits as Colorado fan sues NFL for $100M over Shedeur Sanders’ chaotic draft slide. IMAGN

The Cleveland Browns selected Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 draft. However, it wasn't on Day 1 or 2, but rather on Day 3, a far cry from Mel Kiper's pre-draft projection. All 32 teams in the league passed up on the former Colorado star in the draft before the Browns ended a monumental slide.

Ad

Following the events in Green Bay, Wisconsin, a Colorado fan identified as John Doe (based on court documents) has sued the NFL for $100M due to the emotional distress caused by Shedeur Sanders' draft slide.

Fans have caught wind of the lawsuit and are having a field day at Kiper's expense on X (formerly known as Twitter),

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
A fan added, "Yo @MelKiperESPN is that you?"
Another said, "John Doe = Mel Kiper."

However, some pointed their fingers at other notable figures.

Ad
A fan chimed in, "100% has to be @NFL_DovKleiman."
Another stated, "Found him @joelklatt"

Mel Kiper had a meltdown on TV after Sanders went undrafted until Day 3. He criticized NFL teams for passing up on the 2024 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award winner.

Kiper has been grading prospects for decades, and he hardly sees a slide as significant as Sanders'. The veteran draft analyst will likely be watching Sanders and the Browns closely in the coming seasons.

Ad

Shedeur Sanders went from potential Round 1 lock to Round 5 pick

Numerous scouting platforms projected Shedeur Sanders as a Top 5-10 pick in this year's draft. The New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns, New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders were credited as potential landing spots.

However, the Giants selected Jaxson Dart in the first round, the Steelers selected Will Howard, and the Browns selected Dillon Gabriel in Round 3, before drafting Sanders two rounds later. The Saints selected Tyler Shough and the Raiders chose Tommy Mellott and Cam Miller. Even the team that drafted Sanders has four other quarterbacks on its roster heading into the 2025 campaign.

Sanders will fancy his chances of making an impression in training camp and preseason. He is competing against Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel for the QB1 spot in Week 1 (Deshaun Watson is currently injured). The former Colorado Buffaloes superstar will have a chip on his shoulder heading into his rookie season as he looks to prove all 31 teams that passed up on him wrong.

About the author
Nick Igbokwe

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Nicolaas Ackermann
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications