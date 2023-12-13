Miami (OH) vs. Appalachian State Prediction, Odds and Picks - Dec. 16 | Avocados From Mexico Cure Bowl

The Miami (OH) Redhawks are set to play the Appalachian State Mountaineers in the Avocados From Mexico Cure Bowl on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Miami (OH) (11-2) won the MAC championship with a 23-14 win over Toledo in the title game. Appalachian State (8-5) lost to Troy in the Sun Belt championship game.

Miami (OH) vs. Appalachian State: Game Details

Matchup: Miami (OH) (11-2) vs. Appalachian State (8-5)

Date & Time: Saturday, Dec. 16 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida

Miami (OH) vs. Appalachian State: Betting Odds

Spread

Miami (OH) +6 (-110)

Appalachian State -6 (-110)

Moneyline

Miami (OH) +190

Appalachian State -230

Total

Over 44.5 (-110)

Under 44.5 (-110)

Miami (OH) vs. Appalachian State: Picks

Miami (OH) will not have its starting quarterback, Aveon Smith, as he is in the transfer portal. The RedHawks will instead be led by Henry Hesson at quarterback, who did not play in a game this season.

With that, take Hesson's under passing yards, as although he will have weeks of practice, the experience is not there, and Appalachian State's pass rush should make him uncomfortable. Miami (OH) will also rely heavily on the ground game.

Appalachian State, meanwhile, will be led by running back Kanye Roberts, who we expect to find the end zone in this contest. Roberts has found the endzone in each of the last two outings as well as in five of the Mountaineers' last seven games.

Miami (OH) vs. Appalachian State: Head-to-head

This will be the first time the Miami (OH) RedHawks and Appalachian State Mountaineers play in college football.

Key Injuries

Miami (OH) will be without quarterback Brett Gabbert, who has surgery on his leg, while also being without signal-caller Aveon Smith, who's in the transfer portal. Tight-end Jack Coldiron is also out due to an injury.

Appalachian State, meanwhile, will be without quarterback Ryan Burger, who remains on the sideline due to a finger issue.

Miami (OH) vs. Appalachian State: Prediction

Miami (OH) losing Aveon Smith to the transfer portal is a significant setback to the RedHawks offense, which will be the difference in this matchup and lead Appalachian State to the Cure Bowl title.

The Mountaineers have a great offense, which will be challenging for the RedHawks to stop, especially with Miami (OH)'s offense likely struggling and resulting in plenty of punts.

Prediction: Appalachian State wins by 10+.

