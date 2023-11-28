Miami Red Hawks vs Toledo football rivalry history: H2H, records, and more

The Miami Red Hawks vs Toledo Rockets game this weekend will be the deciding factor as to who emerges as the MAC champion this season. Both teams have finished the regular season as the winners of their respective divisions.

The Miami Red Hawks enter the MAC championship game compiling a 10-2 overall campaign (7-1 in the MAC) along with a four-game winning streak. Last week, they played a nail-biting game against Ball State and emerged victorious with a 17-15 final score despite a 29-yard FG by Jackson Courville in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, the Toledo Rockets are heading to their second consecutive MAC championship after winning the conference title last year. Last week, they defeated Central Michigan 32-17 to remain undefeated in the West Divison.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Toledo has compiled an 11-1 overall campaign (8-0 in the MAC) this season along with an 11-game winning streak, and look like favorites to clinch back-to-back conference titles.

Miami Red Hawks vs Toledo: Head-to-Head

The Red Hawks vs Rockets rivalry dates back to 1936 when Miami whitewashed Toledo 13-0 in the debut game of the series. However, this rivalry went into a hiatus after the 1937 season, but was revived in 1952.

Both teams have faced each other 52 times in total. The Miami Red Hawks lead the series 28-23-1 and will look forward to widening this distance.

Notable records in the Miami Red Hawks vs Toledo series

The largest margin of victory was secured by the Red Hawks back in the 1953 season. This game was played at the home ground of the Toledo Rockets, where Miami embarrassed them with an 81-0 whitewash.

The smallest margin of victory is recorded by the Toledo Rockets. This was during the 1983 season at a home game when the Rockets managed to secure a win by just one point with a final score of 10-9.

When was the last time the Miami Red Hawks defeated Toledo?

The last time Miami won in this rivalry was back in 2009. The Red Hawks defeated won 31-24 at Yager Stadium which was their only win that campaign.

When was the last time Toledo defeated the Miami Red Hawks?

The Toledo Rockets recently clinched a 21-17 victory over the Red Hawks during this year's regular season. This was an away game at Oxford that took place back in October and secured Toledo a seven-game winning streak after a week 1 loss to Illinois.