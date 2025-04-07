  • home icon
  Micah Parsons left baffled as Shedeur Sanders gets compared to Tom Brady by $36,000,000 Giants WR over "patting" debate

Micah Parsons left baffled as Shedeur Sanders gets compared to Tom Brady by $36,000,000 Giants WR over “patting” debate

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Apr 07, 2025 23:23 GMT
Micah Parsons left baffled as Shedeur Sanders gets compared to Tom Brady by $36,000,000 Giants WR over "patting" debate. Getty
Micah Parsons left baffled as Shedeur Sanders gets compared to Tom Brady by $36,000,000 Giants WR over “patting” debate. Getty

Shedeur Sanders excelled at the Colorado Buffaloes pro day. The 2024 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award winner took part in throwing drills in front of scouts and personnel from all 32 teams in the NFL.

One aspect of Sanders' playing style has sparked serious debate since the pro day: his penchant for patting the ball before he makes a throw.

After the Jacksonville Jaguars' Andre Cisco and Dallas Cowboys' Micah Parsons called out his tendency to pat the ball, Darius Slayton of the New York Giants came to his defense.

Slayton wrote the following on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Saturday:

"Tom Brady literally the king of getting the ball out fast patted the ball when he threw. So actually no patting the ball is not the difference."
That post by the $36,000,000 Giants WR (Spotrac) seemingly baffled Parsons, with the Cowboys star retorting:

"Comparing the greatest quarterback ever to Sanders is why I’ll never entertain a football conversation with you!! Like what are we doing here??"
Micah Parsons and Shedeur Sanders have completely different offseasons

Micah Parsons is the face of the Cowboys and has earned Pro Bowl invites every year of his professional football career. He's also a perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate.

Parsons is eligible for a new bumper contract. Reports state that he's likely to become the highest-paid non-quarterback player in the league. In the meantime, he is growing his podcast and recuperating ahead of next season.

Shedeur Sanders is doing the final rounds before the 2025 NFL draft. The Colorado superstar is fresh off the Buffaloes' pro day, and he might have just solidified his top-10 place in this year's draft.

Next, Sanders will focus on his scheduled top-30 visits. This will give him a chance to prove to GMs and coaches that the reported character concerns are nothing more than noise disguising his true potential.

This year's draft is just a couple of weeks away, starting on Apr. 24.

Edited by Nicolaas Ackermann
