"Michael Penix Jr would not only immediately make them better, but flourish": Joel Klatt drops bold prediction for Huskies QB in 2024 NFL draft

Michael Penix Jr. should be playing for the Dolphins, according to Joel Klatt. The Miami Dolphins are riding high after a stellar season and to maintain momentum, a crucial decision looms at the NFL Draft.

On Monday's episode of ‘The Joel Klatt Show,’ Klatt suggested replacing quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with Washington's Michael Penix Jr. at pick number 21. Klatt argued that Penix brings a skillset superior to Tagovailoa's.

He cited Penix's superior deep-ball accuracy, power, and ability to elevate the offense's tempo.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“If I wanted to pick one spot where I think he would not only immediately make them better, but flourish, I cannot stop thinking about Miami,” Klatt said on The Joel Klatt Show.

“There is no doubt in my mind that he throws the ball better down the field and more accurately, with more power, and tempo, and pace than Tua right now,” he added.

However, NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah doesn’t disagree with Penix’s point, but he thinks differently of Tua. He believes the Dolphins' current RPO-heavy scheme perfectly suits Tagovailoa's quick throws and decision-making.

“I would say they’ve crafted an offense around Tua: RPO-based, slants, quick hitters. I think Tua’s hands are quicker. That’s where I would give him the edge and all the RPO stuff you’re going to do, he’s just so quick with all that,” Jeremiah said.

Heisman finalist Michael Penix Jr. eyes NFL despite injury history

Michael Penix Jr.'s NFL dreams are intertwined with a harsh reality: injuries. Despite two ACL tears and nagging shoulder issues, Penix Jr. defied limitations, leading Washington to the national championship game.

His college numbers are outstanding, with a 65.4% completion rate, nearly 5,000 yards thrown, and 36 touchdowns in only 15 games. These numbers, combined with a Heisman Trophy finalist finish in 2023, are like a cherry on top.

However, Penix Jr. acknowledges his injury history in his interviews. He openly discusses these concerns, emphasizing they are outside his control. But that doesn’t stop him from aiming for the NFL.

Penix Jr. isn't shying away from the spotlight; he's eager to prove his durability and excel at the professional level.

What are your thoughts about his performance? Let us know in the comments section below.

Read more: Michael Penix Jr. NFL Draft: 5 teams that could pick Washington's star QB in 2024