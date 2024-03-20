Michael Penix Jr. NFL Draft: 5 teams that could pick Washington's star QB in 2024

Michael Penix Jr. led the Washington Huskies to the college football national championship game, but they lost to Michigan.

Now, entering the 2024 NFL Draft, many are torn on where Penix will be drafted as some think he will be a first-round pick while others think he will be a Day 2 selection.

Penix is 23 and has dealt with injury issues in college, but several teams will still be interested in him.

5 team that could select Michael Penix Jr.

#1. Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders have the 13th overall pick which is out of range of the top-four quarterbacks.

However, if the Raiders decide to draft their QB of the future, Penix at 13th overall could make sense.

Currently, Las Vegas has just Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell as their quarterbacks so the Raiders need to address their QB room, and drafting Penix is a logical fit.

#2. Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings have been rumored to trade up to try and select J.J. McCarthy, but if they don't, Michael Penix could be a consolation prize.

The Vikings saw Kirk Cousins sign with the Atlanta Falcons so Minnesota needs a new starting QB in 2024. Penix can come in and be an immediate starter in the NFL and should be able to have success with the weapons in Minnesota.

#3. Denver Broncos

Michael Penix Jr. could be a fit for Denver

The Denver Broncos cut Russell Wilson and will likely look to draft a quarterback to be their QB of the future.

The Broncos have the 12th overall pick which is a logical landing spot to take Penix. Penix can come in and be the starting quarterback right away as Denver's current starter is Jarrett Stidham.

Denver could also potentially trade down from 12th to get more assets and select Penix in the back half of the first round.

#4. Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks have Geno Smith as their starting quarterback and traded for Sam Howell to be his backup.

However, Smith is 33 and has two years left on his deal, so Seattle could look to draft Michael Penix and be the quarterback of the future. Penix could sit behind Smith and Howell for a year and learn and become the starter in 2025.

#5. New York Giants

The New York Giants have Daniel Jones as their starting QB but there have been rumors that New York could select a quarterback in Round 1 to replace him.

Jones did sign a contract extension last season, but he has underperformed so far. With that, New York could look to trade back and select Michael Penix Jr. who could sit behind Jones for a year and then take over as the starter in 2025.